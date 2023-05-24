Covid inquiry threatens legal action after Boris Johnson’s WhatsApps ‘withheld’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The head of the Covid public inquiry has accused the Cabinet Office of holding back important information on Boris Johnson’s handling of the Covid inquiry.

Lady Hallett said details in the former PM’s diary entries, WhatsApp messages and emails should not have been removed before being handed over.

The chairwoman has demanded Mr Johnson’s phone exchanges with his senior ministers, senior civil servants and their advisers during the pandemic.

Baroness Hallett rejected arguments made by the Cabinet Office against release of certain discussions – warning of legal action against the government department.

It comes as Mr Johnson revealed he had cuts ties with the government-appointed lawyers representing him at the Covid inquiry after he was referred to police over further possible rule breaches.

In a letter to Baroness Hallett, he said: “I am currently instructing new solicitors to represent me in the Inquiry … As at today, I am unrepresented and my counsel team have been instructed not to provide me with any advice.”

The government was accused of holding back politically sensitive content. A source told i: “The Cabinet Office has claimed reductions they made contained nothing of relevance. They basically pulled things that are politically embarrassing.”

The Covid inquiry chair said some discussions between Mr Johnson and his advisers about the enforcement of regulations by the Metropolitan Police during the protests following the murder of Sarah Everard were initially redacted.

She said: “Whilst those redactions have now (very recently) been removed, it was not a promising start.”

More follows…