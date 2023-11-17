✕ Close Cleverly asked if he called Rwanda scheme 'bats***'

Former home secretary Suella Braverman has been compared to Vladimir Putin for urging the prime minister to scrap “all avenues” of legal challenge available to asylum seekers facing deportation to Rwanda.

Tory MP Damian Green said Ms Braverman’s proposal was the most “unconservative statement” he had “ever heard” from a Conservative politician.

“The second test is the most unconservative statement I have ever heard from a Conservative politician. Giving the state explicit power to override every legal constraint is what Putin and Xi do. We absolutely cannot go there,” Mr Green said on X, formerly Twitter.

It comes after Ms Braverman urged Rishi Sunak to exclude “all avenues” of legal challenge available to asylum seekers, including the Human Rights Act and the European Convention on Human Rights in amendments to the Illegal Migration Act.

“The Bill must exclude all avenues of legal challenge. The entirety of the Human Rights Act and European Convention on Human Rights, and other relevant international obligations, or legislation, including the Refugee Convention, must be disapplied by way of clear “notwithstanding” clauses,” she wrote in the Daily Telegraph.