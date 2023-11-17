Suella Braverman compared to Putin over ‘Rwanda solution’ after she launches new attack on Rishi Sunak
Tory MP Damian Green compared Ms Braverman’s proposals to behaviour of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping
Former home secretary Suella Braverman has been compared to Vladimir Putin for urging the prime minister to scrap “all avenues” of legal challenge available to asylum seekers facing deportation to Rwanda.
Tory MP Damian Green said Ms Braverman’s proposal was the most “unconservative statement” he had “ever heard” from a Conservative politician.
“The second test is the most unconservative statement I have ever heard from a Conservative politician. Giving the state explicit power to override every legal constraint is what Putin and Xi do. We absolutely cannot go there,” Mr Green said on X, formerly Twitter.
It comes after Ms Braverman urged Rishi Sunak to exclude “all avenues” of legal challenge available to asylum seekers, including the Human Rights Act and the European Convention on Human Rights in amendments to the Illegal Migration Act.
“The Bill must exclude all avenues of legal challenge. The entirety of the Human Rights Act and European Convention on Human Rights, and other relevant international obligations, or legislation, including the Refugee Convention, must be disapplied by way of clear “notwithstanding” clauses,” she wrote in the Daily Telegraph.
Government’s ex-top lawyer shreds Braverman’s five-point Rwanda plan
The former head of the government’s legal department has savaged Suella Braverman’s latest Rwanda plans as “not remotely sensible”.
Jonathan Jones KC said Ms Braverman’s five-point plan to salvage the illegal deportation scheme is “an attempt to rule outside the law”.
“I don’t remotely see how sensible people in government could go along with it… I don’t believe it will happen,” Sir Jonathan said on X.
He added: “For the sake of putting (at most) a few hundred people on a plane to a place recently found to be unsafe by our highest court [not a foreign court]: she wants the UK to breach every relevant international treaty on torture, mis-treatment, detention or fair process.”
Suella Braverman urges government to scrap human rights law
Former home secretary Suella Braverman has urged Rishi Sunak to exclude “all avenues” of legal challenge available to asylum seekers, including the Human Rights Act and the European Convention on Human Rights in amendments to the Illegal Migration Act.
“The Bill must exclude all avenues of legal challenge. The entirety of the Human Rights Act and European Convention on Human Rights, and other relevant international obligations, or legislation, including the Refugee Convention, must be disapplied by way of clear “notwithstanding” clauses,” she wrote in the Daily Telegraph.
It comes after Ms Braverman was sacked by Rishi Sunak following a series of controversies including writing an opinion piece for The Times without Cabinet Office approval, and widely perceived inflammatory language about pro-Palestine demonstrations.
Former Home Office permanent secretary wouldn’t advise government to remove asylum seekers’ rights
A former Home Office permanent secretary said he would not advise the government to remove the right of asylum seekers to appeal against deportation to Rwanda.
Asked what he would advise the Home Secretary to do following the Government’s defeat in the Supreme Court over it’s Rwanda proposal, Sir David Normington told the Today programme on BBC Radio 4: “I certainly wouldn’t advise them to want to try to use Parliament to set aside the law, to override it.
“Suella Braverman is right, in one way, that it is going to be very, very difficult to get people coming across on boats to Rwanda this side of an election,” Sir David said.
“I think that anything that is done is going to be subject to legal challenge. Therefore, I think there is no option, myself, if they insist on passing the legislation, to take the cases through the court and to fight the cases. I don’t think that there is a way of stopping appeals.
“One of the things we keep hearing, and this is Suella Braverman’s latest idea, is that we should remove all appeals, that we should close off all routes.”
ICYMI: Labour rebels who quit over Gaza ceasefire could rejoin Starmer’s top team after election
Labour rebels who quit or were sacked over a rebellion on the question of a ceasefire in Gaza could rejoin Sir Keir Starmer’s top team after the election, the shadow defence secretary has suggested.
It comes as the party seeks to play down talk of divisions after Sir Keir lost 10 members of his front bench in a major revolt over the Israel-Hamas war. A total of 56 Labour MPs voted for an SNP amendment to the King’s Speech backing a ceasefire.
Kate Devlin reports:
Labour rebels who quit over Gaza ceasefire could rejoin top team after election
As party plays down talk of a rift
Jeremy Hunt warns benefits ‘coasters’ they will lose free prescriptions if they refuse to take a job
Jeremy Hunt has warned those who “coast” on benefits will lose handouts if they refuse to take a job as part of a new crackdown.
Claimants deemed fit to work, but who fail to take steps to find employment, will be cut off from accessing benefits such as free prescriptions and dental treatment, help from energy suppliers and cheaper mobile phone packages.
Kate Devlin reports:
Jeremy Hunt warns benefits coasters will lose free prescriptions if they refuse jobs
Access to free prescriptions and dental treatment cut in biggest shake up in a decade
James Cleverly forgets job title in gaffe during first major speech as home secretary
James Cleverly appeared to forget his new job title of home secretary as he was in the middle of a speech on Thursday, 16 November, Holly Patrick reports.
The former foreign secretary was speaking at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and National Police Chiefs Council joint summit when he said: “I want you to feel that you can speak with me and my team at the Foreign... Old habits die hard” as laughter broke out in the audience.
It comes after Mr Cleverly insisted ministers are “absolutely determined” to get a removal flight to Rwanda before the next election after the deportation policy was ruled unlawful.
Watch the clip here:
James Cleverly forgets job title in gaffe during first major speech as home secretary
Wherever James Cleverly goes, ‘batshit’ will surely follow
The new home secretary certainly isn’t the first politician to regret an off-the-cuff remark – but he’d better get used to what is his (and his government’s) Ratner moment, writes Paul Clements.
Read Paul’s full piece here:
Wherever James Cleverly goes, ‘batshit’ will surely follow
ICYMI: Former top judge slams Sunak’s Rwanda plan and accuses PM of ‘changing facts by law’
A former Supreme Court Justice has slammed Rishi Sunak’s latest plan to save his beleaguered Rwanda scheme as “profoundly discreditable” and said it will not work.
Jonathan Sumption said an attempt by ministers to legally deem Rwanda a “safe” country for asylum seekers through an emergency law change would apply in Britain but would not be recognised internationally.
Archie Mitchell reports:
Ex-top judge slams Rwanda plan and accuses PM of changing facts by law
Lord Sumption said an attempt by ministers to legally deem Rwanda a ‘safe’ country for asylum seekers would apply in Britain but would not be recognised internationally
ICYMI: James Cleverly refuses to deny he called Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda scheme ‘batshit’
James Cleverly has repeatedly refused to deny that he called Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda deportation policy “batshit” as a former top judge slammed the government for trying to use the law to change facts.
The new home secretary said he “did not remember” deploying the expletive to describe the government’s flagship “stop the boats” policy.
James Cleverly refuses to deny he called Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda scheme ‘batshit’
New home secretary said he ‘doesn’t recognise’ claim he didn’t believe in the plan
