James Cleverly asked if he called Rwanda scheme ‘bats***’

James Cleverly said he “doesn’t recognise” a claim he called the Rwanda deportation scheme “bats***.”

Yvette Cooper suggested the new home secretary never personally believed in the plan as she questioned him in the Commons about what ministers will do now the Supreme Court has ruled it unlawful.

“He distanced himself from it and his predecessor’s language on it. He may even on occasion have privately called it ‘bats***’,” Ms Cooper added.

Mr Cleverly told Sky News: “I don’t recognise that phrase... the Rwanda scheme is an important part, but only a part, of the range of responses we have to illegal migration.”