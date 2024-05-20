Brexit live updates: David Cameron to face grilling over Gibraltar border dispute as Labour MP forgets pledges
MPs are already angered by developments with the Northern Ireland border, which last week saw the High Court rule that the Rwanda bill no longer applies there
Foreign secretary David Cameron is set to give evidence to MPs and members of the Commons European scrutiny over the planned treaty for Gibraltar.
Both governments are currently in the process of agreeing a post-Brexit treaty amid fears Gibraltar could become subject to Schengen area rules.
MPs have warned the Brexiteer that his promise of a stronger sovereignty has failed and it could lead to a loss of control of British territories.
They are concerned Lord Cameron’s draft would leave UK citizens at the mercy of EU Frontex border guards and give them the power to turn away people from the territory.
During today’s Commons session, MPs will demand answers to a list of key questions following evidence sessions with foreign minister David Rutley and Gibraltar’s chief minister Fabian Picardo.
Meanwhile, just a day after Wes Steering failed to name all of the promises when quizzed, another shadow minister stumbled in trying to identify the first steps.
Shadow minister for industry and decarbonation Sarah Jones has been criticised by the Tories for struggling to remember the party’s promises.
Baby Reindeer’s real life stalker sent 276 emails to Starmer
Fiona Harvey allegedly sent hundreds of messages to the Labour Leader in less than 8 months.
In some emails she appears to call him a “stupid little boy” and a “useless barrister”.
The woman who inspired Martha in Netflix hit threatened Starmer to target him with complaints to standards, saying: “Your life won’t be worth living.”
Politics explained:
Rishi Sunak has suffered another blow as a member of his cabinet became the 65th Tory MP to announce he will stand down at the election. Chris Heaton-Harris thanked his leader, but his decision will not help a wounded PM, writes Kate Devlin.
Does the Tory exodus from Westminster signal a Labour landslide ahead?
Tories slam Labour over forgotten pledges
The chairman of the Conservative Party has criticised Labour frontbenchers for appearing to forget their own promises.
Richard Holden said: “A second member of Sir Keir Starmer’s top team has forgotten his latest batch of ‘pledges’. They change so quickly his own team don’t even bother to remember what they are.
“It’s clear Labour have no plan to deliver for the British people other than the same old Labour plans of unfunded spending and higher taxes.
“Their £38.5 billion black hole over four years will cost every working family an additional £2,094 in taxes, taking the country back to square one.”
Starmer's top team keep struggling to remember his first steps
Another shadow minister has stumbled in trying to identify all six “First steps” on Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge card.
After shadow health secretary Wes Streeting could only name five out of six of them on Laura Kuenssberg’s show on Sunday, shadow minister for industry and decarbonisation Sarah Jones stumbled on a TalkTV interview with Mike Graham this morning.
Asked to name the six first steps, she said: “So there’s economic stability. Yeah. Cutting waiting lists obviously very important. 40,000 new appointments or operations every day. We need to set up the Border Security Command, which is going to help us to stop the boats. Very, very important, set up Great British Energy, tackle antisocial behaviour. And of course, the 6500, teachers that we want to reduce.”
The Tories were quick to point out that the NHS pledge was 40,000 per week not “very day”, as she had claimed.
Labour sources have noted that some senior figures pointed out the Starmer that Tony Blair’s pledge card contained five promises and suggested six was “too much”.
Shadow ministers struggling to remember them suggests that assessment may have been correct.
While we wait for David Cameron to be grilled by MPs, let’s look at other stories
Labour is planning to simplify the process to change gender.
The policy would include scrapping a panel of doctors and lawyers that approve gender recognition certificates to stop the “futile and dehumanising parts” of changing gender.
A source said the party wanted to make the process “less medicalised” but added that the plans would retain the involvement of a doctor, as reported by The Times.
Labour said it had not yet been decided whether the medical professional would be a GP or a gender specialist, with the issue likely to go to consultation if the party wins the next election.
In full: What are MPs key concerns over the UK-EU Gibraltar deal?
- Schengen controls at Gibraltar’s airport: MPs are concerned about the introduction of rules that would restrict the free movement of UK citizens.
- Implications for residents: The Committee highlighted the significant disruption for Gibraltarians who could face checks to enter their own territory.
- New EU Entry/Exit regime: With the new EU Entry/Exit regime starting in October, there are fears over biometric registration requirements which could cause delays for travellers and workers.
- Impact on UK nationals: MPs say there is uncertainty on whether time spent in Gibraltar would count towards the 90 days for non-EU nationals in the Schengen Area.
- Military and security concerns: MP’s are worried about a potential EU border guards force that would block UK and NATO military personnel from entering the territory.
- Oversight by the European Court of Justice: There are concerns about the court having a say on border and trade matters.
Brexit border checks to cost nearly £5bn
The UK has said it is aiming to have the world’s most effective border by 2025.
But the National Audit Office has warned the Post-Brexit border checks plans could cost millions to be implemented.
A published report raised the alarm after finding the strategy lacks “a clear timetable and an integrated cross-government delivery plan”.
It also said that repeated changes to and deferrals of the plan to introduce full import controls have led to uncertainty for businesses and extra costs for government and ports.
The public spending watchdog added that since the transition period concluded at the end of 2020, the Government has delayed its plans five times and spent money on infrastructure and staff that were ultimately not needed.
The estimated overall cost of implementing new arrangements and improving the management of the border has risen to a whopping £4.7 billion, according to NAO.
UK and EU leaders say Gibraltar agreement is getting closer
UK-EU agreement on Gibraltar ‘getting closer’ after talks in Brussels
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron met representatives from the European Commission, Spain and Gibraltar for the latest round of talks.
Effect of Brexit on Gibraltar
The British overseas territory in the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula has been one of the most problematic key points after Brexit.
- The region has been ruled by Britain since 1713, but it still has autonomy on defence and foreign policy.
- Back in 2002 there was a referendum on whether Britain and Spain could share the sovereignty over the territory. But it was roundly rejected.
- When Brexit was voted in 2016, the freedom of movement between Gibraltar and the UK was a new huge problem for both countries.
- The territory wasn’t included in the permanent UK-EU Brexit deal and has been operating under arrangements already in place.
- To put a permanent solution in place, there have been more than 17 rounds of negotiation talks from different foreign secretaries to reach a post-Brexit agreement.
'Northern Ireland Protocol 2.0’
MPs are in fury over a future UK-EU agreement on Gibraltar with a final agreement set to come to a conclusion.
Minister David Rytley, a Eurosceptic Conservative MP and chairman of the Commons European Scrutiny Committee, said negotiations risk becoming “Northern Ireland Protocol 2.0”.
In a letter to Foreign Office, he said proposals outlined to his committee represented “a serious diminution of UK sovereignty”.
He is particularly concerned about the possibility that EU border checks could be carried out at Gibraltar’s airport, which Sir Bill said would “erode UK sovereignty to the point of meaninglessness”.
