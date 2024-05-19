Man United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe predicts how Starmer will perform as prime minister

Independent TV
Man United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe predicts how Keir Starmer will perform as prime minister
Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes Sir Keir Starmer “will do a very good job of running the country” if he wins the general election.
The Ineos founder and Manchester United co-owner suggested that the Conservatives have had a “good run” but that “most of the country probably feels it’s time for a change.”
“I’m sure Keir will do a very good job of running the country, I have no questions about that,” Sir Jim told Sky News.
“The UK does need to get a bit sharper on the business front.”
