Six key takeaways from Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal

Rishi Sunak has unveiled his new deal to reform the Northern Ireland Protocol, designed to cut bureaucracy and dysfunction between Britain and Northern Ireland following Brexit.

The 26-page “Windsor Framework” lays out the plans for trade, lovement of goods and future legislation.

Speaking after a two-hour meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen Mr Sunak said: “Today’s agreement delivers smooth flowing trade with the whole of the United Kingdom, protects Northern Ireland’s place in our union, and safeguards sovereignty for the people of Northern Ireland.”

Ms von der Leyen in turn hailed a “new chapter in our partnership” that will foster a “stronger EU-UK relationship”.

Here are some of the key details of the framework, which Mr Sunak will still need to persuade unionists and fractious Eurosceptics within his own party of the merits of, having confirmed MPs will be given a vote on its approval.

No border in the Irish sea

The PM claimed during his press conference at the Windsor Guildhall that the new agreement meant an end to “any sense” of a border in the Irish Sea, a point of particular concern for unionists.

During their joint address, Ms Von der Leyen reiterated that the EU is fully committed to safeguarding the Good Friday Agreement and avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland, which many have feared could reignite tensions eased since the historic 1998 pact.

Green and red lanes

To tackle this, goods from Great Britain destined for Northern Ireland will travel through a new green lane in which bureaucracy will be scrapped in order to ease the passage of trade. There will no customs, but simply “commercial checks” on goods coming from the mainland.

The idea is that good available at supermarkets in Britain will be equally avilable on the shelves in Northern Ireland.

A red lane will meanwhile be used for goods destined for the Republic of Ireland (and thus, by extension, the European Union).

Mr Sunak said: “Routine checks and tests will also be scrapped. The only checks will be those required to stop smugglers and criminals, and our new green lane will be open to a broad comprehensive range of businesses across the United Kingdom.”

Pets, parcels and medicines to move freely

Among the key items being allowed to move more freely are medicines which will be available in Northern Ireland “at the same time, under the same conditions, across the UK”, said Ms von der Leyen.

Customs paperwork will be removed or people sending parcels or buying goods online.

And “onerous requirements” on moving pets from one place to another will also be removed.

Rejoining the EU Horizon science project

After years of uncertainty, the UK will rejoin the Horizon project - an EU research and funding programme.

Ms von der Leyen said said the new deal represented “good news for scientists and researchers in the European Union and in the UK, because, of course, the moment we have finished this agreement – so it’s an agreement in principle – the moment it’s implemented I am happy to start immediately right now the work on an association agreement, which is the precondition to join Horizon Europe.

“So good news for all those who are working in research and science.”

The ‘Stormont brake’ to challenge the European Court of Justice

A key part of the framework is an emergency “Stormont brake“ which would be introduced to allow the Northern Ireland assembly to flag concerns about changes to EU rules that would have a “significant and lasting” effect.

The Prime Minister said it is a “very powerful mechanism” for Stormont to use when it has concerns over EU law and gives them more than “just a say”.

Mr Sunak said the brake should provide “reassurance to everyone in Northern Ireland that they are in control of their destiny”. If the brake is pulled, Mr Sunak said the UK government would have the power of veto, but it is not clear how this would work in practice.

However, Ms von der Leyen said the European Court of Justice (ECJ) would be the “sole and ultimate arbiter of EU law” in Northern Ireland and will have the “final say” on single market decisions.

She described the Stormont brake as something that would be an emergency mechanism that would hopefully not be needed.

Mr Sunak added: “Indeed, the European Court of Justice is the sole and ultimate arbiter of EU law – that’s natural because it’s prescribed by the EU order. So the ECJ will have the final say in EU law and single market decisions.”

Place within the union protected

Mr Sunak added that the deal would also protect Northern Ireland’s place within the union, giving the transfer of powers on issues such as VAT and alcohol duty to the UK from the EU.