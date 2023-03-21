Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group of Brexit-backing Conservative MPs have labelled a key element of the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal “practically useless”.

The analysis of the Stormont brake by the European Research Group (ERG) follows the verdict of a so-called “Star Chamber” of lawyers charged with considering the details of Rishi Sunak’s deal with the EU on post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.

But Conservative backbencher and ERG chairman Mark Francois declined to say how members will vote on the deal, saying that the group will meet again on Wednesday to discuss the matter before the vote in the Commons on the Stormont brake.

ERG chair Mark Francois did not say how many members would vote against the deal (PA)

In a statement, Mr Francois said: “The Star Chamber’s principal findings are: that EU law will still be supreme in Northern Ireland; the rights of its people under the 1800 Act of Union are not restored; the green lane is not really a green lane at all; the Stormont brake is practically useless; and the framework itself has no exit, other than through a highly complex legal process.”

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has already said it will vote against the framework.

Any backbench rebellion is unlikely to put the fate of the UK-EU agreement in jeopardy, with Mr Sunak able to rely on the support of Labour and other parties in getting the deal passed.

The “only avenue” to change Northern Ireland from being automatically aligned to European Union rules is via the so-called “Stormont brake” in the Windsor Framework, No 10 said.

The comments came after Downing Street was asked whether a vote against the “Stormont brake” on Wednesday was a vote for Northern Ireland to remain aligned to Brussels’ regulations.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will put part of his Windsor Framework to a vote on Wednesday (PA Wire)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Certainly on a factual basis, the legal default in domestic and international law is automatic alignment to EU standards and rules for goods, which is currently the case under the grace periods as well as the full implementation of the old protocol.

“So any change to EU rules on goods would automatically apply in Northern Ireland without any say for Stormont.

“So the framework is the only avenue by which that default can change.

“A vote against the brake, in factual terms, would lead to automatic alignment with the EU with no say at all.”