DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says his party will vote against the Windsor Framework in the House of Commons this week.

He emphasised while the vote in parliament on Wednesday (22 March) is on secondary legislation that would give effect to the Stormont brake, it is being regarded by some as an indicative vote on the Windsor Framework.

Sir Jeffrey said his party “will make clear” their continuing concerns about key elements of the framework, but added that the DUP will continue to “engage with the government”.

