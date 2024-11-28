Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Conservatives of using Brexit to run a “one nation experiment in open borders” after eye-watering migration figures revealed that more than 900,000 people entered the UK in 2023.

The prime minister described the figures as unsustainable and shocking and pledged that his government would use “hard graft” and tough approach with businesses to bring the number down.

After voters were persuaded to narrowly back Brexit in 2016 with a promise that it would bring down immigration, Sir Keir made it clear that they had been betrayed and accused the Tories of deliberately pursuing the opposite policy.

In a press conference in Downing Street on Thursday, the prime minister accused the Conservatives of a “different order of failure” that happened “by design not accident”.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

He highlighted how his government had inherited a crisis in Britain’s prisons and a £22 billion black hole in the finances but claimed the migration figures were worse.

The figures came less than 24 hours after new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch admitted that Brexit had failed and her party had failed the country on immigration.

Sir Keir said: “Time and again the Conservative Party promised they would get the numbers down. Time and again they failed, and now the chorus of excuses has begun.”

He added: “A failure on this scale isn’t just bad luck, it isn’t a global trend or taking your eye off the ball, no this is a different order of failure.

open image in gallery Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch (PA) ( PA Wire )

“This happened by design not accident. Policies were reformed deliberately to liberalise immigration, Brexit was used for that purpose to turn Britain into a one nation experiment in open borders.”

The prime minister revealed that home secretary Yvette Cooper was also in Iraq to sign a deal to smash the the people smuggling gangs and warned that the cost of hotels - up 20 per cent - for illegal migrants was “far too high”.

It came on a day when the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed a record high in 2023 - 166,000 more than previously thought.

It fell to 728,000 in the year to June 2024, a decline of 20 per cent. But this came after net migration figures for the year to June 2023 were revised upwards to 906,000 from the initial estimate of 740,000, provisional data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicates.

A similar change was made for the year to December 2023, which was initially estimated to be 685,000, and is now thought to be 866,000 – an increase of 181,000.

Meanwhile, the cost of the UK’s asylum system has risen to £5 billion, the highest level of spending on record and up by more than a third in a year, according to separate Home Office data published at the same time.

In a week where the Labour government clashed with businesses over the national insurance increase dubbed “the jobs tax” and issues around getting people on benefits back into work, Sir Keir sent them a strong warning that he would no longer allow them to continue to rely on cheap foreign labour.

He told reporters: “For too long we’ve had this over reliance on the easy answer of recruiting from abroad, and that’s got to change. And it’s a two-way street.

“We want to support employers. Of course we do. We want to grow the economy, and I don’t want to make it more difficult for businesses.

“But at the same time, and as I’ve said to them previously, they have to be involved in ensuring we’ve got the skills we need in this country, in the places that we need them.

“That will come partly by devolving skills, getting more employers and local representatives involved in the skills strategies that we need.”

The prime minister made it clear that he would ban businesses “which did not play ball” from hiring abroad.

However, he defended the ONS from criticism over the way it collates its figures following the huge under calculation in 2023. And he also resisted calls from the Tories and Reform UK for a migration cap.

The prime minister said: “I want to see immigration come down significantly. I said that before the election, I said that during the election, I say it again here today.

“That means bearing down on the influences that have driven it up this high with the measures that I set out a moment ago. We had a supposed cap in place for the best part of a decade, and it didn’t have any meaningful impact on reducing immigration.

“So I don’t think setting an arbitrary cap, which is what previous governments have done, is the way forward. But do I want it to significantly reduce? Yes, I do, and that’s what our plan will achieve.”

The Tories hit back at his claims and questioned whether he was serious about bringing the numbers down.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “Keir Starmer has no credibility on this issue. He has ruled out a legal migration cap and since he became prime minister channel boat crossings are up 23 per cent. And we learnt today that 6,000 more asylum seekers are in hotels - despite Starmer’s promise to end hotel use.

“We know the numbers are too high and that is why Kemi Badenoch has set out that under her leadership, we will learn from past mistakes and adopt a new approach, to lower immigration. This means a strict cap on numbers, making citizenship a privilege not a right, zero tolerance for foreign criminals and an effective legal deterrent for illegal migration.”

The one politician hoping to capitalise from the row over the figures was Reform UK leader Nigel Farage who called them “horrendous”.