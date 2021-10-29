✕ Close Related video: Path of British trawler detained by France in fishing rights row

The Foreign Office has summoned France’s ambassador to the UK for talks on Friday to discuss the country’s seizure of a British scallop trawler, as post-Brexit tensions over fishing licences mount.

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, has accused France of issuing “disappointing and disproportionate” threats against Britain and said she expects Catherine Colonna, who operates out of the French embassy in London, to explain why this has happened.

It comes after France detained a Scottish-owned fishing boat in waters off its coast on Thursday, after threatening to hit the UK with further measures next week unless more French vessels are granted licenses to fish in British waters.

Asked this morning about the claim by France’s Europe minister, Clement Beaune, that the only language Britain understands is “the language of force”, environment secretary George Eustice accused France of using “inflammatory language” – before going on to warn “two can play at that game”.

