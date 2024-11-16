Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A senior economic adviser to Donald Trump has warned the UK that it needs to ditch the “socialist” EU and embrace a trade deal with the US instead or face tariffs.

The intervention by Stephen Moore appears to be an attempt to force the hand of Sir Keir Starmer in the latest sign that the relationship with the incoming White House administration is going to be painful.

But the prime minister has been urged not to “not take the threat on the chin” and continue to pursue closer ties with the European Union, Britain’s largest export market.

Earlier this week The Independent revealed that president-elect Trump plans to veto Sir Keir’s deal to hand the Chagos Islands to Mauritius in a move which could humiliate the prime minister because of concerns over the joint UK/ US airbase on Diego Garcia.

Now his team is pushing the Labour government to ditch its biggest foreign policy objective of resetting the EU relationship in favour of a trade deal with the US.

open image in gallery Trump’s incoming adminsitration is attempting to force the UK into ditching ties with the EU ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Mr Moore told The Times that the UK “has to make a choice” between “EU socialism and US freedom”.

He said: “I’ve always said that Britain has to decide — do you want to go towards the European socialist model or do you want to go towards the US free market? Lately it seems like they are shifting more in a European model and so if that’s the case I think we’d be less interested in having [a free trade deal] … I hope they would move towards freedom but that doesn’t seem to be the case given the budget that they just came out with in London.”

But the pro-EU, European Movement UK has described the Trump team tactics as “bullying”.

Economist and former MEP Molly Scott Cato, a senior vice chair of the European Movement UK, warned that Starmer should “not take the threat on the chin.”

She told The Independent: "Significant economic benefits will remain out of reach unless the government is willing to choose a better deal with Europe above Trump's US and above other deals which risk undermining our standards, join at least the EU Customs Union and then build from there.”

"As an economist I’m not at all surprised that making trade harder with our largest export market has had a negative impact on our economy. But we don’t have to just take this on the chin.

“There are actions we can take to address the trade barriers imposed by Brexit. Reaching a Veterinary Agreement to cut red tape and reduce border checks would be a practical first step.”

The attempt to bully a Labour government which appears to be short of friends on the international stage with the collapse of Olaf Scholz’s government in Germany also comes as chancellor Rachel Reeves is desperately trying to find ways of achieving their aim of economic growth.

Mr Moore insisted that Trump has “won a mandate” for his plans to impose economic tariffs and start an international trade war but the incoming president is also keen on getting a trade deal wth the UK.

The Trump adviser added: “I’ve always been in favour of a free trade agreement with the Brits but for one reason or another it hasn’t happened.

“It would make sense to me … I think we do have a special relationship with the Brits more than we do with the Germans and the French and the rest of Europe.”

However, there are serious concerns over what a US/UK trade deal would look like, with American food producers in particular having much lower standards and regulations in farming.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Lord Kim Darroch, Britain’s former ambassador to the US, has warned that in 2017 Trump offered the UK a deal but “it would have destroyed British farming”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who is targetting a trade deal with the US, has made clear that the Labour government will not compromise on agricultural regulations or at relationships with the EU.

She told ITV News: “We are not going to allow British farmers to be undercut by different rules and regulations in other countries.”