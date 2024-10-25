✕ Close Keir Starmer refuses to rule out raising national insurance contributions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Rachel Reeves will announce Labour’s first Budget since coming into power on 30 October, leading one of the most anticipated fiscal events in over two decades.

Ahead of her announcement, the chancellor has said “taxes will need to rise” in her starkest warning to the public yet. Writing in the Financial Times, the chancellor added that this will come alongside “tough decisions on spending and welfare.”

Ms Reeves also strongly hints that she will be revising Labour’s fiscal rule around debt, unlocking a potential £57bn for investment, writing that the rule “will make space for increased investment in the fabric of our economy”.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer is attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Samoa, where he has issued a strong rallying call regarding the upcoming fiscal event.

“We are going to tackle the inheritance in this Budget,” he said, adding: “I’m not prepared to walk past it.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates ahead of the big event on 30 October here, on The Independent’s liveblog.