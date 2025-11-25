Rachel Reeves announces the Budget tomorrow. Here’s what to expect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves is poised to deliver her Budget this week, with intense speculation surrounding potential tax increases designed to stabilise the nation's finances.

The Chancellor is anticipated to outline measures addressing a significant public funds deficit and establishing a more robust financial reserve, aiming to reduce future demands on taxpayers.

These proposals are expected to be announced at approximately 12:30pm on Wednesday, 26 November.

Income tax

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has reportedly abandoned plans for a significant income tax hike, a move that would have broken manifesto pledges.

This U-turn follows less pessimistic forecasts received by the Treasury from the budget watchdog, leading to the measure being dropped from what Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle described as the "hokey cokey budget".

Instead, Ms Reeves is now said to be favouring an extension of the existing freeze on income tax thresholds.

Should this be implemented alongside a freeze on National Insurance thresholds, it could generate an estimated £8.3 billion annually for the Exchequer by 2029/30.

By not increasing the thresholds, she will benefit from a process called “fiscal drag”, where as wages go up people are dragged into paying tax for the first time or shifted into a higher rate.

Cash ISAs

Sources familiar with Budget preparations have told the Financial Times that Reeves will cut the annual cash ISA limit from £20,000 to £12,000 in order to push more households to invest their savings into the UK stock market.

Rail fares

open image in gallery Commuters on the more expensive routes will save more than £300 a year ( PA Archive )

Rail fares will be frozen in the Budget, saving commuters on pricier routes more than £300 a year.

It is one of a series of measures aimed at easing the cost of living despite the increased tax burden many people and businesses are likely to face.

Prescriptions

The cost of an NHS prescription in England will be frozen at £9.90.

Tax for electric vehicles

open image in gallery The Chancellor is set to add £1.3 billion to a grant cutting upfront costs for buyers of electric cars ( Danny Lawson/PA )

The Chancellor is thought to be considering a 3p per mile tax for EVs as she seeks to protect revenues as people shift away from petrol and diesel – and the fuel duty that brings in to the Exchequer.

EV buyer subsidy

She will add £1.3 billion to a grant that knocks up to £3,750 off the price of an electric vehicle as part of a package that will also see £200 million go towards the rollout of charging points.

Tax hike on high-value homes

open image in gallery A new levy could be applied to some of the most valuable homes in what has been billed by some as a ‘mansion tax’ ( Getty/iStock )

A new levy could be applied to some of the most valuable homes in what has been billed by some as a “mansion tax”.

The move would reportedly revalue some of the most valuable properties across council tax bands F, G and H and hit 100,000 of them with a new surcharge, with the threshold starting at £2 million.

Salary sacrifice

open image in gallery The Chancellor might introduce limits on how much employees can stash in their pensions under salary sacrifice schemes ( PA Archive )

The Chancellor might introduce limits on how much employees can stash in their pensions under salary sacrifice schemes before it becomes subject to national insurance.

Reports suggest she could cap this at £2,000 a year, which would reduce how much people put away in their pension pots and put a dent in take-home pay for those who use the scheme to stay in a lower tax band.

Two-child benefit cap

open image in gallery Half a million children could be lifted out of poverty with reforms to benefits policies, campaigners argue (Ian West/PA) ( PA Wire )

As pressure has piled up, Ms Reeves is expected to scrap the limit that restricts child tax credit and universal credit to the first two children in most households.

Estimates vary on how much this would cost, with the Resolution Foundation estimating around £3.5 billion by the end of this Parliament (2029/30), while the Child Poverty Action Group and Joseph Rowntree Foundation have lower calculations of around £3 billion by then.

Crackdown on benefits fraud

Ms Reeves will seek to raise £1.2 billion by March 2031 by extending a crackdown on fraudulent and mistaken universal credit payments via the targeted case review (TCR) scheme.