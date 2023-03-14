Budget 2023 – latest news: Jeremy Hunt to unveil pension changes in tomorrow’s statement
Chancellor will make his speech at 12.30pm
Jeremy Hunt is set to unveil key pension and childcare benefit changes in his highly anticipated Budget on Wednesday.
The chancellor is reportedly considering raising the £40,000 cap on tax-free annual pension contributions, as well as increasing the state pension age to 68.
Efforts to encourage the over-50s, the long-term sick and disabled, and benefits claimants back into the workplace are likely to form a key plank of Mr Hunt’s plans.
The Budget comes in the wake of the autumn statement last November, which saw the chancellor hike taxes as he and Rishi Sunak sought to restore UK financial credibility after Liz Truss’ short-lived premiership.
This time, the chancellor is expected to focus on measures that will get various cohorts back to work as part of a wider push to boost growth.
It follows the release of new figures from the Office for National Statistics which show no change in Britain’s unemployment in the three months to January.
The chancellor will announce the Budget at 12.30pm following prime minister’s questions.
UK top stocks claw back losses after Silicon Valley collapse
The UK’s top stocks have clawed back some of the losses suffered on Monday after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank prompted a global sell-off of banking stocks.
The FTSE 100 jumped by more than 1% on Tuesday afternoon, marking a rollercoaster session for the stock exchange which started the day firmly in the red.
But London’s top index did not manage to fully offset the 2.6% decline on Monday, which saw more than £50 billion wiped off its total value.
The failure of the tech-focused lender in the US sparked fears that the national’s financial system was beginning to buckle under the weight of a relentless series of interest rate rises.
It led some analysts to predict the Federal Reserve could leave the base rate unchanged at the next monetary policy meeting in efforts to stabilise the global economy.
But President Joe Biden sought to reassure Americans that the banking system was sound and people’s deposits were safe.
Nevertheless, he promised to look at new banking regulations to make it less likely that such a large bank failure can happen again.
All of the benefits, pensions and cost of living payments going out in March
This month many in the UK will still be looking anxiously at their energy bills and thinking twice about switching the heating on.
Ofgem has announced that its cap on the amount suppliers can charge for energy for average dual fuel, direct debit customers will fall by 23 per cent for the three months from 1 April to £3,280, from £4,279 for the January to March quarter. But campaigners warn that imminent changes to the government support measures, introduced last year to tackle soaring domestic energy costs, mean many could actually end up paying more.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced that the energy price guarantee – introduced by Liz Truss last September to ensure households paid no more than £2,500 for their electricity and gas, with the government subsidising the remainder permitted by the cap – would be increased to £3,000 from next month.
Child Trust Fund: How to check if you are one of millions sitting on share of £2bn government money
Young adults could be entitled to a free sum of £1,900 if they access money amassed in unclaimed child trust funds (CFTs).
The National Audit Office (NAO) has warned that people are losing track of long-term tax free savings accounts set up under a Labour government for children born between 1 September 2002 and 2 January 2011, with more than a quarter of CFTs remaining untouched for a year or more after their owners turned 18.
Parents of the 6.3 million children born during the period were sent a £250 voucher shortly after their child was born, to open a fund. If they failed to do this before the child’s first birthday, HMRC opened an account on the child’s behalf.
Those from low-income families or in local authority care received vouchers worth £500.
How the price of alcohol will be hit by Jeremy Hunt’s Budget
Drinkers are braced for a sobering Budget expected to include a double-whammy tax raid on alcohol that could see the cost of a bottle of wine increase by about 45p.
Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, is primed to hike alcohol duty in line with inflation – currently running at an eye-watering 10.1 per cent.
And a separate tax targetting higher strength drinks is due to come into force despite the biggest cost of living squeeze for a generation.
Some drink-makers have already increased the price of their products due to inflationary pressures and any further tax hikes would likely be passed on to consumers.
Matt Mathers reports:
Record number of workers on long-term sickness ahead of Hunt’s ‘back-to-work’ Budget
The number of Britons off work due to long-term sickness has reached record levels the latest official figures show, ramping up pressure on the Chancellor ahead of his “back-to-work Budget” on Wednesday.
Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that there were 2.52 million people off work due to long-term sickness in the three months to January – up 2.6% quarter-on-quarter and 7.9% year-on-year and the highest since record began in 1993.
The figures come as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt prepares to unveil his spring Budget on Wednesday, with measures expected to focus on getting people back into work to boost the flatlining economy.
What to expect from Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
Jeremy Hunt will unveil his Budget on Wednesday as the country faces the pressing issues of inflation, pay and public finances.
The Budget comes in the wake of the autumn statement last November, which saw the chancellor hike taxes as he and Rishi Sunak sought to restore UK financial credibility after Liz Truss’ short-lived premiership.
This time, the chancellor is expected to focus on measures that will get various cohorts back to work as part of a wider push to boost growth.
Here’s what we know so far and what we can likely expect in the Budget this week.
