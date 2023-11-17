Labour ceasefire vote live: Jess Phillips resigns as Starmer hit by mass frontbench rebellion over Gaza motion
Jess Phillips is among 10 frontbenchers to resign over Labour leader’s refusal to call for ceasefire
Starmer says focus is on getting aid into Gaza despite Labour split over ceasefire
High-profile MP Jess Phillips was among 10 frontbenchers to quit or be sacked from their roles last night as Keir Starmer faced a mass rebellion over his refusal to back a ceasefire in Gaza.
Yasmin Qureshi, Afzal Khan and Paula Barker were among the seven other shadow ministers who resigned on Wednesday evening in order to vote for an SNP amendment to the King’s Speech backing a ceasefire. Dan Carden and Mary Foy, both parliamentary private secretaries, also left their positions.
MPs voted 293 to 125, majority 168, to reject the SNP’s King’s Speech amendment calling for “all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza. A total of 56 Labour MPs voted for the amendment.
Two of those who quit were technically parliamentary private secretaries, but Labour announced that it was 10 frontbenchers who had resigned.
It comes as Israel said its forces killed several militants as they entered the Al Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, as part of the IDF’s ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the bloody 7 October massacre.
Both Hamas and hospital staff deny Israel’s accusations that Hamas is using hospitals as cover for its militants, including Israel’s allegation that the group has set up its main command centre in and beneath Al Shifa hospital, where medics continue to treat hundreds of patients.
ICYMI: Labour rebels who quit over Gaza ceasefire could rejoin Starmer’s top team after election
Labour rebels who quit or were sacked over a rebellion on the question of a ceasefire in Gaza could rejoin Sir Keir Starmer’s top team after the election, the shadow defence secretary has suggested.
It comes as the party seeks to play down talk of divisions after Sir Keir lost 10 members of his front bench in a major revolt over the Israel-Hamas war. A total of 56 Labour MPs voted for an SNP amendment to the King’s Speech backing a ceasefire.
Kate Devlin reports:
Labour rebels who quit over Gaza ceasefire could rejoin top team after election
As party plays down talk of a rift
Jeremy Hunt warns benefits ‘coasters’ they will lose free prescriptions if they refuse to take a job
Jeremy Hunt has warned those who “coast” on benefits will lose handouts if they refuse to take a job as part of a new crackdown.
Claimants deemed fit to work, but who fail to take steps to find employment, will be cut off from accessing benefits such as free prescriptions and dental treatment, help from energy suppliers and cheaper mobile phone packages.
Kate Devlin reports:
Jeremy Hunt warns benefits coasters will lose free prescriptions if they refuse jobs
Access to free prescriptions and dental treatment cut in biggest shake up in a decade
James Cleverly forgets job title in gaffe during first major speech as home secretary
James Cleverly appeared to forget his new job title of home secretary as he was in the middle of a speech on Thursday, 16 November, Holly Patrick reports.
The former foreign secretary was speaking at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and National Police Chiefs Council joint summit when he said: “I want you to feel that you can speak with me and my team at the Foreign... Old habits die hard” as laughter broke out in the audience.
It comes after Mr Cleverly insisted ministers are “absolutely determined” to get a removal flight to Rwanda before the next election after the deportation policy was ruled unlawful.
Watch the clip here:
James Cleverly forgets job title in gaffe during first major speech as home secretary
James Cleverly appeared to forget his new job title of home secretary as he was in the middle of a speech on Thursday, 16 November. The former foreign secretary was speaking at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and National Police Chiefs Council joint summit when he said: “I want you to feel that you can speak with me and my team at the Foreign... Old habits die hard” as laughter broke out in the audience. It comes after Mr Cleverly insisted ministers are “absolutely determined” to get a removal flight to Rwanda before the next election after the deportation policy was ruled unlawful.
Wherever James Cleverly goes, ‘batshit’ will surely follow
The new home secretary certainly isn’t the first politician to regret an off-the-cuff remark – but he’d better get used to what is his (and his government’s) Ratner moment, writes Paul Clements.
Read Paul’s full piece here:
Wherever James Cleverly goes, ‘batshit’ will surely follow
The new home secretary certainly isn’t the first politician to regret an off-the-cuff remark – but he’d better get used to what is his (and his government’s) Ratner moment, writes Paul Clements
ICYMI: Former top judge slams Sunak’s Rwanda plan and accuses PM of ‘changing facts by law’
A former Supreme Court Justice has slammed Rishi Sunak’s latest plan to save his beleaguered Rwanda scheme as “profoundly discreditable” and said it will not work.
Jonathan Sumption said an attempt by ministers to legally deem Rwanda a “safe” country for asylum seekers through an emergency law change would apply in Britain but would not be recognised internationally.
Archie Mitchell reports:
Ex-top judge slams Rwanda plan and accuses PM of changing facts by law
Lord Sumption said an attempt by ministers to legally deem Rwanda a ‘safe’ country for asylum seekers would apply in Britain but would not be recognised internationally
ICYMI: James Cleverly refuses to deny he called Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda scheme ‘batshit’
James Cleverly has repeatedly refused to deny that he called Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda deportation policy “batshit” as a former top judge slammed the government for trying to use the law to change facts.
The new home secretary said he “did not remember” deploying the expletive to describe the government’s flagship “stop the boats” policy.
James Cleverly refuses to deny he called Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda scheme ‘batshit’
New home secretary said he ‘doesn’t recognise’ claim he didn’t believe in the plan
When facts get in its way, this government resorts to fiction
As James Cleverly adopts an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ approach to defending the unlawful and unworkable Rwanda plan, the Conservatives have gone through the looking glass… again, says Sean O’Grady.
Read Sean’s full piece here:
When facts get in its way, this government resorts to fiction
As James Cleverly adopts an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ approach to defending the unlawful and unworkable Rwanda plan, the Conservatives have gone through the looking glass... again, says Sean O’Grady
Keir Starmer’s hardline stance on Gaza is asking for trouble
The rebellion over the call for an Israeli ceasefire is no threat to the leader, but his handling of it could be, writes John Rentoul.
Read John’s full piece here:
Keir Starmer’s hardline stance on Gaza is asking for trouble
The rebellion over the call for an Israeli ceasefire is no threat to the leader, but his handling of it could be, writes John Rentoul
Sunak Rwanda plan won’t work before election - Braverman
Rishi Sunak must take Britain out of the ECHR if he wants to save his Rwanda plan before the general election, Suella Braverman has said.
In her first article since being sacked as home secretary, the Tory rightwinger attacked the prime minister’s approach to the policy and set out her own proposals.
Sunak’s plan to create a new treaty with Rwanda to declare it a safe country would not allow flights to take off before the general election, she said, branding it a “tweaked version” of his failed Plan A rather than an effective Plan B.
Writing for the Daily Telegraph, she calls for emergency legislation to block “all avenues of legal challenge” against the flights by excluding them from the “entirety” of European and human rights laws.
“There is no longer any chance of stopping the boats within the current legal framework,” she says.
Starmer facing more resignations over Gaza position - report
Keir Starmer is facing more resignations over the party’s position on Gaza, with MPs angry about how the leader managed last night’s vote for a ceasefire.
Sources told The Guardian many of those who remained loyal and did not back the SNP’s amendment to the King’s Speech are angry and could quit if the party does not take a tougher line on Israeli military action.
“We’ve been warning for weeks that the party was getting its messaging wrong on Gaza,” one told the paper. “Many of us stayed in the end, not to keep our jobs but to continue to push for change from the inside.”
Rushanara Ali, one of three Muslim frontbenchers to back the party line on Wednesday and the shadow minister for investment and small business, said in a statement yesterday: “Leaving the shadow government is something I am always willing to do, which is why I completely respect the decisions taken by my fellow MPs today. The moment I feel my presence is less positively impactful than my absence, I will do so.”
Earlier on Thursday hundreds of schoolchildren marched to the Bethnal Green and Bow MP’s office in east London demanding a ceasefire.
The crowds could be heard chanting “Israel is a terror state” and “free, free Palestine” while walking down a street in the area.
Some 56 Labour MPs voted for the SNP’s amendment to the King Speech’s calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. A total of 10 Labour frontbenchers - including eight shadow ministers - were sacked or resigned for backing the amendment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies