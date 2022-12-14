Jump to content

Coastguard union calls on Suella Braverman to ‘resign in disgrace’ after Channel deaths

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Wednesday 14 December 2022 16:08
Comments
(PA)

A union representing coastguards and Border Force officials has called on Suella Braverman to resign as home secretary following the deaths of at least four people in the English Channel.

The call from the PCS union comes after a refugee charity said the government had “blood on its hands” because of its failure to offer safe and legal routes for asylum seekers to register their claims in the UK.

Downing Street today insisted that the allegation was “not appropriate” in the wake of the tragic capsize of a migrant boat in freezing conditions off Kent.

Ms Braverman told the Commons the tragedy was “the most sobering reminder possible of why we have to end these crossings”, and vowed there would be new legislation to end criminal gangs.

But Paul O’Connor of the PCS said the home secretary’s “ring utterly hollow” after she refused to adopt the safe passage policy which the union put forward last week to stop the perilous small boat crossings.

More follows

Comments

