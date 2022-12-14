Jump to content

The government’s asylum policy doesn’t make sense

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 14 December 2022 14:31
<p>It is hard to avoid a conclusion that the government’s handling of such claims has been woefully inefficient</p>

Despite being a (retired) lawyer, I have difficulty understanding how the UK has built up such a backlog of asylum claimants.

The key criterion in deciding whether to grant an application is (according to the government’s own website) whether applicants are at risk of persecution if they return to their own country. The aim should surely be to establish within a week of arrival here what the basis is for that claim. In what I suspect is a minority of cases, there may be a need for our embassy in the applicant’s own country to investigate such a claim.

Despite the numbers arriving, it is not unreasonable to expect all decisions as to whether to grant asylum to be made within three months. It is hard to avoid the conclusion that the government’s handling of such claims has been woefully inefficient.

