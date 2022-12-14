Solihull tragedy - latest: Tearful police pay tribute to boys as six-year-old fights for life
Families of the three deceased boys ‘can’t wake from nightmare’, says relative
Video: Mourners leave floral tributes and soft toys near scene after Babbs Mill lake incident
Tearful police officers have paid tribute to the three boys who died after falling through ice into a lake in Solihull.
A group of 21 officers from West Midlands Police’s Chelmsley Wood neighbourhood policing team marched to the makeshift shrine, which has grown up near Babbs Mill Lake in Kingshurst in the two days since the tragedy on Sunday.
The force’s officers were among the first rescuers on the scene and one had tried to punch through the ice to reach the youngsters.
The community was still in shock since news broke on Monday that three boys - aged 11, 10 and eight - had died after being pulled from the water.
A fourth boy, aged six, remains in critical condition in the hospital.
It came as a relative of one of the boys who died spoke of the unimaginable pain faced by the youngsters’ families.
The aunt of 10-year-old Jack Johnson, who is reported to have been trying to save others when he fell into the water, described the “nightmare” the family has gone through in a social media post thanking members of the community for their support.
British children are being put at risk by inadequate water safety education, a charity has warned after the deaths of three boys on Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull.
The Royal Society of Life Saving (RLSS) pointed to wide disparities in swimming ability and risk management skills based on affluence and ethnicity.
The national curriculum has included pool-based lessons since 1994 but many children are missing government-mandated targets for competence in the water.
My colleague Liam James reports:
‘Our three Kings of Kinghurst’: People continue to pay respect
People of all ages continued to arrive throughout the day to pay their respects to the boys dead in the Solihull lake accident.
Some had brought children’s toys, or sweets, to leave, while others had balloons or bouquets.
The messages on the hundreds of cards told their own story, with several addressed to the “Babbs Mill Boys”.
One read: “You will never be forgotten boys, our three Kings of Kingshurst.”
Several others had cards dedicated to Jack, while others paid tribute to another boy by name, saying: “To Thomas, The world will not be same without you” and “Thomas, rest in peace. Love from Earl”.
Among the dozens of teddy bears, was one with the message: “RIP beautiful angels.”
Birmingham City Football Club coach pays tribute to boys
Birmingham City Football Club head coach John Eustace also laid flowers on Tuesday, on behalf of all those at the club.
Mr Eustace, who was born in Solihull, laid a floral wreath of blue and white at the foot of a tree which has become the focal point of mourning near Babbs Mill Lake.
The wreath had a card which read: “Sending our deepest condolences and love to those affected by this tragedy.
“You are in our thoughts. From everyone at Birmingham City Football Club.”
After laying the wreath, Mr Eustace stood for a moment, in silence, before leaving.
Solihull tragedy a ‘nightmare’ for families, says relative
A relative of one of the boys who died has spoken of the unimaginable pain faced by the youngsters’ families.
The aunt of 10-year-old Jack Johnson, who is reported to have been trying to save others who fell into the water near Birmingham, used a social media post to thank members of the community for their support.
Jack’s aunt Charlotte McIlmurray described the tragedy as a “nightmare”, adding “that two families can’t wake from the pain is unimaginable”.
“He (Jack) was my nephew, so I know the pain is a million times worse for their moms, dads, sisters/brothers,” she added.
Tearful police pay silent tribute to boys killed in Solihull tragedy
Tearful police officers laid flowers near to where three boys died after falling into an ice-covered lake.
A group of 21 officers from West Midlands Police’s Chelmsley Wood neighbourhood policing team marched to the makeshift shrine, which has grown up near Babbs Mill Lake in Kingshurst in Solihull in the two days since the tragedy on Sunday.
Yesterday, a group of police officers arrived at the scene and held a two-minute silence before marching away, to claps from on-lookers.
The force’s officers were among the first rescuers on the scene and one had tried to punch through the ice to reach the youngsters. Solihull Police also tweeted its “heartfelt thanks” to the community for its “overwhelming” support offered to all branches of the emergency services who attended the rescue and since.
Local school reopens on ‘difficult day’
A local primary school reportedly attended by one of the boys who died in the Babbs Mill Lake incident praised the community’s spirit as pupils and staff returned after a day of mourning.
St Anthony’s Primary School in Kingshurst reopened today with a message from staff reading: “Never has our motto being more meaningful, ‘actions speak louder than words’ . We will support our children and families the best we can.”
Local councillor Marcus Brain told BirminghamLive that the school had counted among its pupils one of three boys who died after suffering cardiac arrest when they fell through ice into near-freezing water on Sunday.
At the close of the day on Tuesday, school staff tweeted in reflection: “A difficult day made easier by an amazing community of staff, children and family members. Sharing nothing but love and compassion.
“Shining light in the darkness. Thank you for everyone’s support.”
Water safety lessons don’t reach all children, charity warns after Solihull lake deaths
British children are being put at risk by inadequate water safety education, a charity has warned after the deaths of three boys on Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull.
The Royal Society of Life Saving (RLSS) pointed to wide disparities in swimming ability and risk management skills based on affluence and ethnicity.
The national curriculum has included pool-based lessons since 1994 but many children are missing government-mandated targets for competence in the water.
Sport England’s national activity survey for the academic year 2021-22 found only 72 per cent of Year 7 aged (11-12) children could swim a length unaided – a 6 per cent drop from before the pandemic.
The 2017-18 edition of the survey found as many as one in four children were unable to “self-rescue” in the water. Ethnic disparities were large, with as many as 39 per cent of Black children not meeting the target. The measure was not included in the latest survey.
Water safety lessons don’t reach all children, warns charity after Solihull deaths
Poor and pupils from ethnic minority groups left behind in pool-based lessons
Police thank community for support
Solihull Police has thanked the community for support shown to emergency services:
