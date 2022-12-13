Tearful police pay silent tribute to boys who died in Solihull lake tragedy

Tearful police officers have paid silent tribute to the three boys who died in the Solihull lake tragedy.

Some also laid floral tributes near Babbs Mill Lake where the children, aged eight, 10 and 11, were killed after coming into difficulty in the icy water on Sunday.

A group of 21 officers from West Midlands Police’s Chelmsley Wood neighbourhood policing team marched to the makeshift shrine, where they paid their respects to the boys.

The force’s officers were among the first on the scene to respond to the tragedy.

