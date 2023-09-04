Rishi Sunak faces another byelection after Chris Pincher suspension upheld
Former deputy chief whip was punished following allegations he drunkenly groped two men
Rishi Sunak faces another disruptive byelection in a “blue wall” seat after scandal-hit MP Chris Pincher had his suspension upheld.
Mr Pincher has lost his appeal against an eight-week suspension following allegations he drunkenly groped two men at London’s Carlton Club last year.
It paves the way for a potential by-election in the former deputy chief whip’s Tamworth seat, since he looks certain to face a recall petition in her constituency.
More follows…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies