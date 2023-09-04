Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rishi Sunak faces another byelection after Chris Pincher suspension upheld

Former deputy chief whip was punished following allegations he drunkenly groped two men

Adam Forrest
Political Correspondent
Monday 04 September 2023 11:24
Comments
(The Independent)

Rishi Sunak faces another disruptive byelection in a “blue wall” seat after scandal-hit MP Chris Pincher had his suspension upheld.

Mr Pincher has lost his appeal against an eight-week suspension following allegations he drunkenly groped two men at London’s Carlton Club last year.

It paves the way for a potential by-election in the former deputy chief whip’s Tamworth seat, since he looks certain to face a recall petition in her constituency.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in