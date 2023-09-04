Rishi Sunak faces another byelection after Chris Pincher suspension upheld

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak faces another disruptive byelection in a “blue wall” seat after scandal-hit MP Chris Pincher had his suspension upheld.

Mr Pincher has lost his appeal against an eight-week suspension following allegations he drunkenly groped two men at London’s Carlton Club last year.

It paves the way for a potential by-election in the former deputy chief whip’s Tamworth seat, since he looks certain to face a recall petition in her constituency.

