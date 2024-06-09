Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Constituency home that Surrey Heath Tory candidate boasted of appears to be AirBnb

Social media users quickly pointed out that the house Ed McGuinness had posted photos in was available on AirBnB

Archie Mitchell
Sunday 09 June 2024 10:30
Comments
Ed McGuinness hopes to succeed Michael Gove, who is not standing in Surrey Heath at the General Election (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Ed McGuinness hopes to succeed Michael Gove, who is not standing in Surrey Heath at the General Election (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

The Tory candidate to replace Michael Gove has boasted about moving into a home in the constituency, only for it emerge the property was seemingly an AirBnb.

Councillor Ed McGuinness, who is running to be the Conservative MP for Surrey Heath, said he is “now a resident of St Paul’s ward”.

Alongside pictures of himself entering a house, Mr McGuinness said Surrey Heath residents “rightly expect their MP to be a part of their community”.

Follow our politics live blog for all the latest general election updates

Blaming Mr Gove’s last minute decision to step down when the snap summer general election was called, Mr McGuinness said it has been “hard to get a place so quickly”.

But users on social media platform X quickly posted pictures of an AirBnB listing that appeared to show the same house.

The property is described on the rental site as “a light and airy self contained annex”.

One said it was “a bit weird to do a ‘getting the keys’ shot for an AirBnb’”.

A community note on X said: “The property featured here appears on AirBnb and is therefore not indicative of the user being a ‘resident’ of the local community.

“Moreover the availability of the property does not indicate a long-term booking has been made.”

At the time of Mr McGuinness’s post about the home, it still appeared to be available to book on several days in July.

A spokesman for the Liberal Democrats, who are eyeing up the seat, said: “From Gove giving up to a candidate seemingly camping in an AirBnb, it’s clear the Conservatives are running scared of the Liberal Democrats right across Surrey. To be honest, it would be the best for Mr McGuinness as he could be gone from the constituency in just a few weeks.”

Mr McGuinness is a former British Army officer and veteran of Afghanistan. His website describes him as a political commentator, an active Conservative campaigner, a former Association Chairman and now a Prospective Parliamentary Candidate.

Mr Gove, one of the longest-serving Conservative ministers and the last remaining high-profile MP from the David Cameron government elected in 2010, announced he would step down at the 4 July election after it was called.

The shock announcement was a blow to the Tory Party which is facing an exodus of high-profile MPs at the election.

The secretary of state for Levelling Up, posted on X: “After nearly 20 years serving the wonderful people of Surrey Heath and over a decade in Cabinet across five government departments, I have today taken the decision to step down as a Member of Parliament.”

Mr Gove said it was time for a “new generation” to lead and highlighted his time in various government roles, including as education secretary, Cabinet office minister and housing secretary.

The Lib Dems believe that Mr Gove’s Surrey Heath seat is also up for grabs. It too was altered in the boundary review but the Lib Dems hope to overturn what was an 18,349 majority in 2019 under the old boundaries.

Mr McGuinness was asked to comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in