Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as the Conservative Party's leadership contest candidates speak to members on the final day of the party conference on Wednesday, 2 October.

Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick, and Kemi Badenoch will deliver speeches in Birmingham in their final chance to address delegates in their race to be Rishi Sunak’s successor.

Topics expected to be discussed by the candidates are optimism, the party’s future and the economy, as the Tories look to rebuild the party after the general election loss in July.

Mr Jenrick, the frontrunner in the contest, is expected to use his speech to call for a “new Conservative Party” if it wants to “tackle the immense challenges” it faces.

The Newark MP's speech comes a day after he suffered a backlash from his rivals for claiming that UK special forces were “killing rather than capturing” terrorists.

Mr Tugendhat will set out his plans for a “new Conservative revolution” in areas such as the economy and housing, while Ms Badenoch is also expected to focus on economic policy and pitch that the Tories “have to be the party of wealth creation”.

Mr Cleverly will tell members to be “enthusiastic” and “optimistic”, and that they will win back the electorate by being “professional”.