Tom Tugendhat has criticised Robert Jenrick for using footage of his friend, a Special Forces soldier, in a video claiming that British special forces are “killing rather than capturing terrorists”.

The former immigration minister made the claim in a clip promoting his campaign to be the next Conservative party leader.

His leadership contest rival told Newsnight that the footage contained images of a soldier who died shortly after the footage was filmed.

"What's particularly upsetting is that video is using a piece of footage of some of the people I served with, one of who died shortly after that film was taken in an accident and is not able to defend himself against the allegation that is being effectively levelled against him," Mr Tugendhat said.