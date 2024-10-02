✕ Close Tugendhat hits out at Jenrick for using video of dead friend in false claim on UK special forces

James Cleverly has pledged to abolish stamp duty on homes purchases for first-time buyers in order to help the economy “thrive”.

The Tory leadership contender vowed to bring the policy advocated by former PM Liz Truss if he wins the contest. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the stamp duty “stagnates the market”.

His promise comes as Conservative leadership rivals prepare for their final chance to address the party’s conference in their race to be Rishi Sunak’s successor.

The party’s future and the economy will be among the topics touched on when Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and Mr Cleverly address delegates.

The final session comes as Mr Jenrick sparked criticism for using footage of a soldier in Afghanistan who died after the film was taken claiming that UK special forces are “killing rather than capturing terrorists”.

Tory rival Mr Tugendhat said using a video of his dead friend was “upsetting” and branded the remarks by the former immigration minister “just not true”.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure to open the door for the European youth mobility scheme ahead of his bilateral meeting with Ursula von der Leyen during his visit to Brussels today.

The Independent’s political team will be reporting live throughout the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.