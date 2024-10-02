UK politics live: Cleverly defends plan to revive Truss policy as Tory leadership hopefuls make final pitches
Tory leadership hopeful James Cleverly vows to axe stamp duty ahead of final conference speech
James Cleverly has pledged to abolish stamp duty on homes purchases for first-time buyers in order to help the economy “thrive”.
The Tory leadership contender vowed to bring the policy advocated by former PM Liz Truss if he wins the contest. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the stamp duty “stagnates the market”.
His promise comes as Conservative leadership rivals prepare for their final chance to address the party’s conference in their race to be Rishi Sunak’s successor.
The party’s future and the economy will be among the topics touched on when Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and Mr Cleverly address delegates.
The final session comes as Mr Jenrick sparked criticism for using footage of a soldier in Afghanistan who died after the film was taken claiming that UK special forces are “killing rather than capturing terrorists”.
Tory rival Mr Tugendhat said using a video of his dead friend was “upsetting” and branded the remarks by the former immigration minister “just not true”.
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure to open the door for the European youth mobility scheme ahead of his bilateral meeting with Ursula von der Leyen during his visit to Brussels today.
The Independent’s political team will be reporting live throughout the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.
James Cleverly to promise ‘Conservatism with a smile’ in speech
James Cleverly will promise to bring Conservatism “with a smile” if he becomes the new party leader.
During his keynote speech this morning, the former home secretary will urge the Tories to stop being the “grumpy party” and be more “enthusiastic” and “positive” in opposition.
He will tell the conference: “Let’s be enthusiastic; relatable; positive; optimistic.
“Let’s sell the benefits of a Conservative government with a smile. We will not win back voters by pretending to be something we’re not. We win back voters by being honest, by being professional, by being Conservative.”
Without drastic action, the Conservative Party could be wiped out as a parliamentary force at the next election. Here’s why, says Hereford MP Jesse Norman:
Tories must prove they are working for the public good – or face oblivion
Without drastic action, the Conservative Party could be wiped out as a parliamentary force at the next election. Here's why, says Hereford MP Jesse Norman
Tory contenders dip into Blair’s playbook with ‘New Conservative’ plan
Tory leadership candidates will tell members today that they need “a New Conservative Party” to address the needs of the country and turn their fortunes around after suffering the worst defeat in their 346-year history.
Both frontrunner Robert Jenrick and rival Tom Tugendhat will make the appeal for a New Conservative Party in what appears to be an attempt at using Tony Blair’s playbook.
The former Labour prime minister took Labour back into power in 1997 as “New Labour” after 18 years in the wilderness.
Our political editor David Maddox has the full story below:
Tory contenders dip into Blair's playbook with 'New Conservative Party' plan
Just as Tony Blair invented 'New Labour' to take his party back to power, two of the four Tory leadership candidates will today explain why a 'New Conservative Party' is needed
Tugendhat: Iranian influence in the Middle East ‘utterly pernicious’
Tom Tugendhat has criticised the Iranian influence across Lebanon and the Middle East branging it “utterly pernicious”.
The shadow security secretary, whose first job was working as a stringer for The Times in Lebanon, claimed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s government is “spreading its revolutionary ideology” across the region.
He told Times Radio: “They do it in Yemen, they tried to do it in Bahrain and they do it in a number of people do.”
Asked about Israel’s pledge to “react as we see fit” and the possibility of civilian casualties, he said: “I’m sure like any professional army they will be targeting military targets.
“The aim of the Israeli state has been as far as I’ve seen in the past few days targeting the areas where the rockets are coming from, where those weapons are coming from... I’m not part of the Israeli command team of course but that’s exactly what I’m doing.
“As leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister I’d be urging them to do exactly that.”
Pictured: Defence secretary meets Cypriot counterpart amid Middle East conflict
Tugendhat slams Tory rival: Jenrick’s comments factually inaccurate
Tom Tugendhat, who is doing the morning media round, has doubled down on his criticism of Robert Jenrick’s special forces comments.
It comes after the former immigration secretary said the SAS was “killing rather than capturing terrorists”.
Responding to his claim, Mr Tugendhat told Times Radio: “I’m afraid what has been said in that video, it’s just factually inaccurate, it’s not true.”
Asked if the comments were dangerous, the shadow security secretary said they were “unwise”.
Kemi Badenoch tells migrants ‘our country is not a dormitory’
Conservative leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch said people who want to move to the UK need to be “very committed”, adding the country is “not a dormitory”.
Asked how she would make culture part of an immigration strategy, the former business secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s all about doing everything in tandem. I said numbers matter, culture matters more but leadership is key and we need to think about all of it together.
“What we did previously was just leave the Home Office to look at people coming in and out, but we need to make sure that when people are coming to this country they are people who are coming to contribute and also who want the success of our country.
“Of course there will be others who are passing through, like student visas, for example, but if people want to stay here, we live in an age where you need to be very committed: we are not a dormitory, we’re not a sponge.
“I’m somebody who came to this country at 16 and I did so wanting to be here, wanting to be from here, so culture matters.”
Pressed on what her integration strategy would be, Ms Badenoch said: “It is about making sure that we keep our values… it’s values like citizenship, being more than just having a passport, it’s an expectation that you create for people, and government does need to talk about that.”
Final day of Conservative Party conference in Birmingham
The Conservative Party conference is coming to an end with Tory candidates set to address delegates to make their final pitches.
Tom Tugendhat will be the first to take the stage at 10.45am. The shadow security minister will set out his plans for a “new Conservative revolution” in areas such as the economy and housing.
James Cleverly will speak second and Robert Jenrick will make the third pitch amid backlash from his rivals for claiming that UK special forces were “killing rather than capturing” terrorists.
Kemi Badenoch, tipped as grassroots favourite, will be the one to close out the conference with her keynote speech.
We will bring you all the updates and analysis live from the Conservative party conference throughout the day.
Cleverly suggests axing stamp duty on home purchases if he becomes PM
James Cleverly has signalled he is willing to axe stamp duty on home purchases in order to help the economy “thrive”.
Asked if he would pledge to slash the tax should he win the Tory leadership contest, the Conservative former minister told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme stamp duty “stagnates the market”.
He added: “At the last general election, my party – the Conservative Party – was being criticised by the Labour Party for taxing too much.
“If we don’t start cutting taxes, we stifle the economy and we will ultimately not be able to thrive as a country.”
When put to him that the measure was explored by Liz Truss in her short tenure as prime minister, Mr Cleverly replied: “Your argument is because one of my predecessors proposed it, we can never propose it?
“This is why we have now got the highest tax burden since the war. Higher than many of our international competitors and high enough that the Labour Party felt liberated to criticise us.”
Watch: Tugendhat hits out at Jenrick for using video of dead friend in false claim on UK special forces
Tugendhat hits out at Jenrick for using video of dead friend in special forces claim
Tom Tugendhat has criticised Robert Jenrick for using footage of his friend, a Special Forces soldier, in a video claiming that British special forces are “killing rather than capturing terrorists”. The former immigration minister made the claim in a clip promoting his campaign to be the next Conservative party leader. His leadership contest rival told Newsnight that the footage contained images of a soldier who died shortly after the footage was filmed. "What's particularly upsetting is that video is using a piece of footage of some of the people I served with, one of who died shortly after that film was taken in an accident and is not able to defend himself against the allegation that is being effectively levelled against him," Mr Tugendhat said.
