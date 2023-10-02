Jump to content

IN FOCUS

Sunak is in a race against time to show what he stands for

The PM needs to throw off Starmer’s ‘inaction man’ jibe, writes Andrew Grice. He has a herculean task to win voters round, but must start by explaining why they should give him another five years

Monday 02 October 2023 15:49
<p>The conference’s slogan will be ‘long-term decisions for a brighter future’ </p>

The conference’s slogan will be ‘long-term decisions for a brighter future’

(Justin Tallis/PA)

Rishi has been prime minister for almost a year, but we still don’t know what he stands for,” said one senior Conservative MP who backed Rishi Sunak for the party leadership. “He cannot wait a moment longer to set out what ‘Sunakism’ is and what another five years of it would mean.”

That even Sunak’s supporters are getting impatient is a worrying sign as he prepares for his first Tory conference as party leader, starting on Sunday.

What’s interesting is that the prime minister’s inner circle does not dispute this diagnosis; they want the conference to provide booster rockets to the relaunch he began 10 days ago by ditching some net zero measures.

