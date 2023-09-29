Martin Lewis has urged Rishi Sunak to “pull your finger out” as energy bills are expected to soar this winter.

Mr Lewis, along with 140 organisations and MPs are calling on the Prime Minister to give struggling families discounts on their bills with a social tariff.

A fall in energy price cap will come into force on Sunday, but bills are expected to be 30 percent more expensive than last winter.

Mr Lewis said: “I would like to see the government pull its finger out and do what it said it was going to do. Let’s get a social tariff consultation and then the social tariff going because the silence is deafening right now.”