Cooper warns Israel not to retaliate after UK recognises Palestine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yvette Cooper has warned Israel not to retaliate over Britain’s recognition of a Palestinian state by annexing parts of the West Bank.

The foreign secretary said Benjamin Netanyahu “must not do that” after Sir Keir Starmer formally recognised Palestine and condemned the “relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza”.

The prime minister also criticised the acceleration of settlement building in the West Bank amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, warning that “the hope for a two-state solution is fading”.

open image in gallery Yvette Cooper warned Israel not to retaliate against the UK’s decision ( PA Wire )

Asked by the BBC whether she was concerned Israel would use Sir Keir’s decision as a pretext to further accelerate action in the West Bank, Ms Cooper said: “We have been clear, and I have been clear with the Israeli foreign minister, we have been clear with the Israeli government that they must not do that.

“We have been clear that this decision we have taken is about the best way to protect security for Israel as well as the security of Palestinians.”

The foreign secretary added: “It's about protecting peace and justice and crucially security for the Middle East and we will continue to work with everyone across the region in order to be able to do that."

Middle East minister Hamish Falconer meanwhile rejected claims that Sir Keir had recognised Palestine to ease pressure from Labour MPs.

Labour candidates have faced opposition from pro-Palestine rivals, who claimed several scalps at the general election and ate into the party’s vote elsewhere.

Mr Falconer told Sky News: "There was concern right across the Chamber, from Conservatives - the Father of the House (Sir Edward Leigh) is a Conservative with whom I don't agree on very much, but even he has called for recognition of the Palestinian state.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer said Britain recognises Palestinian statehood ( PA Wire )

"It's a Liberal Democrat demand. It's a demand of the nationalists and of course, many, many Labour MPs care about this too.

"This is not just an issue contained in my party."

Ms Cooper will use the UN General Assembly in New York to push for international backing of a framework for peace in the Middle East.

Ms Cooper will seek to strengthen "the international consensus on our pathway for peace in the Middle East". It is the 80th anniversary of the gathering, which will bring together Donald Trump and senior representatives from Russia, Ukraine, China, Iran, Syria, Israel and North Korea.

Despite the US president’s opposition, France is on Monday expected to use an event to state its own recognition of Palestine, following the UK, Canada and Australia.

Mr Trump will speak at the gathering on Tuesday. Other topics likely to feature at the assembly include Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

She will hold meetings to advance elements of the plan, including transitional governance and security measures to ensure Hamas has no role in the future governance of Gaza, according to the Foreign Office.

The UK government has acknowledged that recognising a Palestinian state would not ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza nor contribute to the freeing of the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 2023.

But the UK believes the move is necessary to safeguard the prospect of a lasting two-state solution to the Middle East conflict, with Israel existing alongside a Palestinian state.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu branded the UK move "absurd" and "simply a reward for terrorism", while US President Donald Trump said it was "rewarding Hamas".

Families of hostages held in Gaza called it a "betrayal of humanity and a move that rewards Hamas while 48 hostages remain in captivity".

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi reportedly hailed the move as a victory for "the justice of our cause".

In an effort to counter that criticism, Sir Keir Starmer said Hamas was a "brutal terror organisation" and confirmed plans to ratchet up sanctions on the group.

Deputy prime minister David Lammy will represent the UK at the UN General Assembly, along with Ms Cooper and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

Announcing the move to recognise Palestine on Sunday, Sir Keir said: “In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution, that means a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state.”

And he condemned Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza, calling for an immediate end to the offensive.

Sir Keir said: “The Israeli government's relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza. The offensive of recent weeks. The starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable.

“Tens of thousands have been killed, including thousands as they collect food and water. The death and destruction horrifies all of us. It must end.”

Canada and Australia joined Britain in recognising Palestinian statehood on Sunday, as part of a coordinated effort to build global momentum towards a two-state solution.