Liz Truss - live: Sunak criticises foreign secretary’ economic plan as she tries to ‘avoid scrutiny’
Liz Truss defends her economic plan as ‘sensible’
Related: Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak over Liz Truss for PM
Rishi Sunak has criticised Liz Truss’s economic plans and said her leadership will risk higher inflation, while she cannot afford a support package to help tackle rising energy bills.
Ms Truss is planning to announce a series of radical reforms in order to stop the exodus of doctors from the NHS, The Daily Telegraph reported.
She has, however, been accused of trying to “avoid independent scrutiny” as she promises to hold a budget next month without an official economic forecast.
A new poll has found that Tory supporters would rather have Boris Johnson stay in Downing Street than back Ms Truss and Mr Sunak as prime minister.
According to a report by right-leaning think tank Onward, the two Conservative candidates are “failing to promise the policies needed to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions, despite a clear need for measures that would cut consumer bills as well as carbon”.
Liz Truss will cause inflation spiral with ‘dangerous’ tax cuts, Rishi Sunak warns
Liz Truss will plunge the economy into an “inflation spiral” if she pushes ahead with her “dangerous” economic policy, Rishi Sunak’s campaign team has warned.
Ms Truss’s leadership rival said the frontrunner had to choose between cutting taxes and offering help to struggling families over the winter, or risk wrecking the economy.
Liz Truss will cause inflation spiral with 'dangerous' tax cuts, Rishi Sunak warns
Tory leadership contest rattles on as Labour poll lead grows
