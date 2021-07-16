More key workers set to escape having to isolate after Covid app ‘ping’

More key workers are set to escape being told to isolate after being ‘pinged’ by the NHS app, No 10 has hinted.

Frontline NHS workers are already in line to be exempt from the rules, with a review underway – but that could now be extended to staff in industries such as food production.

“We are continuing to look at self-isolation exemptions,” Boris Johnson’s spokesman said, after meat processors were reportedly told that help is on the way to ease mass absenteeism.

Downing Street insisted it was still essential that people follow the isolation advice from the app – which will not be lifted, even for the fully vaccinated, until 16 August.

But the spokesman refused to say what workers should do if told to ignore it – or face the sack – saying they should “speak to their employer if they find themselves in that situation”.

He also appeared to backtrack on the idea of reducing the sensitivity of the app – revealed last week – saying: “It is working as it is designed to do.”