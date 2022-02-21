The legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid and £500 quarantine support payments will end in England on Thursday, Boris Johnson has announced.

The prime minister also confirmed that free Covid testing for the public will be scrapped in England from 1 April, as he set out his “living with Covid” plan in the Commons.

Mr Johnson said testing had become “much less valuable” in restricting the spread of Covid, and said the £2bn-a-month cost of the system meant the government had to “scale back” what it could offer.

The prime minister also told MPs the success of the UK’s vaccination programme meant the government could “lift our restrictions earlier than comparable countries”.

He said: “It’s time we got our confidence back – we can rely on that sense of responsibility to one another. Let us learn to live with this virus, and continue protecting ourselves and others, without restricting freedoms.”

The government is also stripping back sick pay from next month. From 24 March, the £96.35 a-week Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) will go back to be available only on the fourth day of any illness, rather than on day one.

Mr Johnson also said that from 1 April the use of voluntarily Covid status certification will no longer be recommended – though the NHS app “will continue to allow people to indicate their vaccination status for international travel”.

The cabinet was due to sign off the prime minister’s plan, which includes a significant reduction in the NHS Test and Trace system, on Monday morning.

But the green lighting was pushed back – with the unexpected delay thought to centre on a row with health secretary Sajid Javid regarding the funding of the remaining testing regime

Mr Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak had reportedly been in discussions over how to fund the continuation of some free testing, after No 10 indicated they could not continue at their current rate due to the cost of £2bn a month.

An ally of Mr Sunak insisted the delay was “no one’s fault” but it was “just cabinet-level discussions as you’d expect”.

Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford said it would be “premature and reckless” to wind back the programme, adding in a tweet: “Testing has played a pivotal role in breaking chains of transmission and as a surveillance tool … It’s essential that this continues.”

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said that if reports that no new money had been given to carry on testing were correct, it would be “inexcusable negligence given ongoing risks”.

Downing Street sources said that no price was being set for a box of lateral flow tests after free supplies end on 1 April, and it will be down to the market to decide how much to charge.

However ministers expect the price to settle at a “low single figure” for each individual test, suggesting a price of £15-30 for a pack of seven.

Free tests will still be made available to some of the most vulnerable groups – likely to include the over-80s and those with immuno-suppressing conditions – in response to symptoms.

And there will be asymptomatic testing free of charge for care home residents. However, NHS staff and patients and care system workers will receive free tests only if they develop symptoms of Covid-19 or if there is an outbreak which requires asymptomatic testing to be conducted.

Mr Johnson said: “We will continue to provide free symptomatic tests to the oldest age groups and those most vulnerable to Covid, and in line with the practice in many other countries, we’re working with retailers to ensure that everyone who wants to can buy a test.”

Mr Javid lost his battle with the chancellor for additional funding to cover future testing programmes, which will be paid for entirely from existing Department of Health budgets.

However, it is not expected that money will be taken from the budget for clearing the NHS treatment backlog.

A new 72-hour delay between ordering boxes of tests has been introduced to prevent individuals from trying to build up stockpiles at home before the 1 April deadline and to stop a blackmarket developing in lateral flow kits.