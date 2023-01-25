Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dominic Raab is under pressure over legislation he promised would stop the “chilling effect” of legal threats in the wake of the row over Nadhim Zahawi’s taxes.

The Independent revealed at the weekend that the former chancellor tried to gag this newspaper from revealing he was being investigated by the National Crime Agency and HMRC last year.

In March last year Mr Raab promised to crackdown on legal threats he warned were having a “chilling effect”.

Now the Liberal Democrats have written to the Justice Secretary, and deputy prime minister, to ask where the planned legislation on SLAPPs (strategic lawsuits against public participation) is.

In the letter the Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper wrote she was “hugely concerned” by the reports in the Independent and others.

“I hope you will agree that, were a cabinet minister to have appeared to threaten journalists or transparency campaigners, to deter them from publishing factually accurate information, that would be deeply troubling”.

She added: “Almost a year on from your initial announcement, (your) legislation is still yet to be seen.”

Mr Zahawi is under increasing pressure to quit ahead of PMQs after Rishi Sunak ordered an investigation into his affairs by his ethics adviser.

On the Today programme David Gauke, the former Tory cabinet minister, said it was “hard to see how this doesn’t ultimately end in [Zahawi’s] resignation”.

He also said, if Zahawi was still in post at 12pm, PMQs was going to be “very uncomfortable” for the prime minister.

Last night Lord Evans, the chair of the committee on standards in public life, criticised the use of legal threats: “If you’re trying to close down a legitimate public debate, I don’t think that lives up to the standards Lord Nolan laid down and which the government has committed itself to. Accountability [and] openness are things which the government says that it wants to be characterising its own behaviour, so that I think speaks for itself …

The sort of attempts, apparent legal attempts, to suppress this story … I don’t think that does live up to the sort of standards that the public would rightly expect.”

The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.