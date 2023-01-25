Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clashed over Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs during PMQs on Wednesday.

The prime minister was accused of being “hopelessly weak” in his response to the issue, and his failure to sack the minister.

“We all know why he was reluctant to ask his party chair questions about family finances and tax avoidance,” Mr Starmer said, to jeers from the House.

Mr Sunak was also challenged by the Labour leader on the “fatal failures” in Zara Aleena’s murder investigation.

