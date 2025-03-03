Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump criticised European leaders including Sir Keir Starmer on Monday, deriding their weekend talks over Ukraine and launching a furious new attack on Volodymyr Zelensky for saying a peace deal is still “very, very far away.”

In what could be a major setback in ending Russia’s war on Ukraine, the US president launched a tirade just as the prime minister was on his feet in the Commons insisting America was vital, sincere and indispensable in the path to peace.

Sir Keir rejected calls from MPs for Britain to shun Trump and America after last week’s extraordinary ambush on Mr Zelensky in the White House Oval Office.

But in a hint the US could be prepared to withdraw military aid to Ukraine, Trump said: “This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer! This guy doesn’t want there to be peace as long as he has America’s backing.”

And in a sideswipe at Sir Keir and other European leaders, he added: “In the meeting they had with Zelensky, [they] stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US – probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?”

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump (PA) ( PA Wire )

It was a deepening of the diplomatic crisis that began on Friday when Zelensky was asked to leave the White House after being bullied in front of the world’s media by Trump and vice president JD Vance.

Sir Keir has attempted to act as a bridge between America and Europe, hosting a summit of 19 leaders, including EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Nato chief Mark Rutte on Sunday.

But he appears to be at odds with French president Emmanuel Macron about the “coalition of the willing” that Britain and France are meant to lead.

When he came to the House of Commons to outline his proposals, the prime minister received praise for his diplomacy but also a number of awkward questions about his support for Trump.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer updated MPs following intensive diplomatic efforts around the Ukraine crisis (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Wire )

Already, the SNP and Tory shadow minister Alicia Kearns have called for the invitation from the king for a second state visit – which Starmer brandished at the White House last week – to be rescinded.

But the prime minister rejected those demands and warned MPs that any solution to Ukraine and European security would need to be achieved by working “more closely” with Trump.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the UK needs to "reduce our dependency on the United States" as he fears President Donald Trump is "not a reliable ally with respect to Russia".

He told the Commons: "We've entered a new era, one where the United States prefers to align itself with tyrants like Putin rather than its democratic partners. We need to reduce our dependency on the United States because I say with deep regret that I fear that President Trump is not a reliable ally with respect to Russia."

Sir Keir said: “Our defence, our security, our intelligence are completely intertwined, no two countries are as close as our two countries and it'd be a huge mistake at a time like this to suggest that any weakening of that link is the way forward for security and defence in Europe."

open image in gallery Dame Emily Thornberry (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Archive )

He also avoided answering a question about Britain’s ambassador to the US, Lord Mandelson, making statements in support of Trump that defence minister Luke Pollard said did not reflect government policy. The diplomat said Trump’s mineral deal initiative to end the war was "the only show in town".

Sir Keir said: “The plan is clear, we're working, particularly with the French, I've had extensive conversations with president Macron over the last week, intensively over the weekend, talking to Ukraine as well, those are going on at the moment.”

In a further clash, he accused Nigel Farage of “fawning over Putin” when the Reform UK leader asked him how many British troops would be stationed in Ukraine.

Starmer also faced a backlash from senior Labour MPs over his decision to cut the overseas aid budget to fund an increase in defence spending.

Dame Emily Thornberry, who chairs the foreign affairs committee, said it is "hard to believe" there will be enough money left in the budget to support areas such as Ukraine, Sudan and Gaza.

Sir Keir defended the defence spending increase, adding on overseas aid: “I am committed to it. What we will now do is go through line-by-line the funding and look at our priorities.”