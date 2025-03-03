Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord Mandelson has said Ukraine should be the first side to declare a ceasefire in its war with Russia as he called for Volodymyr Zelensky to back Donald Trump’s minerals deal in a clash with Downing Street’s position on the war.

The UK ambassador to the US said president Zelensky needs to “get back on the same page” as his US counterpart after a White House meeting between the pair descended into an extraordinary shouting match.

After Mr Zelensky was asked to leave the White House early, without signing a deal giving the US access to Ukrainian minerals, Lord Mandelson said a “very radical reset” was needed.

open image in gallery Lord Mandelson was slapped down over the remarks, with a minister describing them as ‘not government policy’ ( Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street )

Speaking to ABC News, the Labour grandee said: “We need a very radical reset. The reset has to consist of the US and Ukraine getting back on the same page. And President Zelensky giving his unequivocal backing to the initiative that President Trump is taking to end the war and to bring a just and lasting peace to Ukraine.

“And the Europeans too need to back the calls for a ceasefire. And by the way, I think that Ukraine should be the first to commit to a ceasefire and defy the Russians to follow.”

Asked on Monday whether Mr Mandelson was speaking for the government, armed forces minister Luke Pollard said simply: “No... that’s not government policy.”

And Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey accused Lord Mandelson of confusing the government’s position.

He wrote on X: “What is Mandelson up to? You cannot square what the Prime Minister said this morning with this. What is the Government’s actual position?

“Our man in DC should be securing US protection for our brave Ukrainian allies, not telling President Zelensky what to do.”

Mr Trump has said US firms exploiting Ukraine’s mineral wealth would act as a deterrent to Russian aggression because it would mean American workers on the ground in the country.

open image in gallery Defence minister Luke Pollard said Lord Mandelson was not speaking for the government ( PA Archive )

Lord Mandelson said the “added incentive” for the US to protect Ukraine after the deal meant it was the “only show in town”.

He added: “After what happened on Friday it’s clear that we need to bring the US and Ukraine back together again.

“I think the first thing that president Zelensky can do is make clear his commitment to the initiative that President Trump is taking and yes, I do think it would be a good idea if he signed the economic and commercial deal put forward by the US. Quite apart from the economic gain that Ukraine will derive from that it will also give the US a stake in Ukraine’s future.

“It will mean that US commercial interests, US individual citizens will be on the ground there. That will be an even greater, added incentive for the US to protect Ukraine in future and make sure war does not ensue again. That’s what I want to see. That’s what we all want to see.”

Asked about Lord Mandelson’s comments, minister Mr Pollard said: “That is not government policy… We are seeking to find that lasting peace.

open image in gallery President Zelensky’s meeting with Donald Trump descended into an extraordinary shouting match ( AFP via Getty Images )

“It's certainly right that Ukrainians want peace. I think of all the people on our continent that want peace, the Ukrainians want it the most, but we're still in discussions with our European, US and Ukrainian friends as to the shape of that deal.”

Former foreign secretary James Cleverly added: “The UK ambassador to Washington isn’t meant to communicate his own opinion, he is meant to communicate the UK government opinion.

“[Foreign secretary David] Lammy and Starmer need to grip this.”

Sir Keir Starmer on Sunday said Europe must “do the heavy lifting” in peace talks over Ukraine amid the fallout from Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky’s meeting.

He said Britain, France and others have formed a “coalition of the willing” to form an alternative to Mr Trump’s plan for peace to present to the US.

The prime minister said: “We are at a crossroads in history today. This is not a moment for more talk. It’s time to act. Time to step up and lead and to unite around a new plan for a just and enduring peace.”

“Not every nation will feel able to contribute but that can’t mean that we sit back. Instead, those willing will intensify planning now with real urgency. The UK is prepared to back this with boots on the ground and planes in the air, together with others. Europe must do the heavy lifting.”