Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, has presented a formal plan to the Treasury for assistance for industries hit by soaring energy prices.

On Monday the cabinet minister made a formal request to Rishi Sunak’s department for support to energy intensive industries adversely impacted by escalating costs, according to Sky News.

A government source confirmed to The Independent that BEIS (Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy) had submitted proposals to the Treasury – but details were not immediately clear.

It follows an extraordinary row between the two departments over the weekend, with Mr Kwarteng accused of “making things up” during broadcast interviews, after suggesting the Treasury had been involved with talks over support.

But on Monday, No 10 rowed in behind the business secretary, insisting cross-government work — involving the Treasury — was ongoing.

“This is a significant challenge, and there’s work across government to mitigate it,” the prime minister’s official spokesperson said.

They declined to elaborate on whether “mitigations” would include financial support, saying: “I’m not going to jump ahead of any future conversations.

“It’s right that we continue to listen carefully to what industry are saying and have talks across government about whether any action is needed to mitigate the challenges.”

Earlier, in a letter to Mr Sunak, his opposite number Labour’s Rachel Reeves, urged the Treasury to support energy intensive industries, and accused the chancellor of being “missing in action” over the crisis.

“A temporary increase in energy prices must not mean great industries like steel, ceramics, glass, paper and chemicals disappear, just because they happen to be intensive users of energy,” the shadow chancellor said.

Urging the government to “get an immediate grip” on the situation, she added: “Turning our backs on them would mean losing almost half a million jobs. It would mean ripping out the foundations underpinning the wider UK economy, holding back jobs and growth for years to come.

“It would be terrible value for money, as we would have to turn to expensive imports to meet our needs for the goods these sectors produce.

“At this crucial time, government ministers should be working together to fight for British jobs and industries, rather than fighting each other.”