Mandelson’s lobbying firm cuts all ties with disgraced peer amid Epstein fallout
The former US ambassador no longer holds a stake in the business
A lobbying firm co-founded by Peter Mandelson has severed all connections with the peer.
Its chief executive, Benjamin Wegg-Prosser, has also announced his departure.
The decision follows mounting pressure on Global Counsel over Lord Mandelson's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The firm confirmed that the former US ambassador no longer holds a stake in the business nor exerts any influence.
Mr Wegg-Prosser said he was stepping down as it was "time to draw a line" between the firm and Lord Mandelson’s "actions".
Global Counsel added in a statement that it had reached an agreement to fully divest the peer’s shares, thereby ending all connections with him.
Its chair, Archie Norman, said: “With the completion of this process today, Peter Mandelson no longer has any shareholding, role or association with Global Counsel and has no influence over the firm in any capacity.”
Mr Wegg-Prosser said: “With the completion of the divestment of Peter Mandelson’s stake in the business, I feel that now is the time to draw a line between Global Counsel and his actions.”
He has been replaced as head of the firm by its managing director Rebecca Park.
Lord Mandelson co-founded the London-based firm with Mr Wegg-Prosser in 2010 after Labour lost the general election.
It is understood that Barclays has cut ties with Global Counsel amid the scrutiny.
