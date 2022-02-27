Ursula von der Leyen has announced the EU will close its airspace to Russian airlines, fund arms supplies to Ukraine and ban pro-Kremlin media.

In an escalation of sanctions, the European Commission chief said she was “shutting down the EU airspace for Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft”.

“They won’t be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU. Including the private jets of oligarchs,” she told a news conference on Sunday.

In a major move, Ms von der Leyen said the bloc would “ban the Kremlin’s media machine”, including the state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik.

“We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe,” she said.

