EU closes airspace to Russian flights and bans pro-Kremlin media after invasion of Ukraine
Ursula von der Leyen announces escalation of sanctions comes on fourth day of Russia’s invasion
Ursula von der Leyen has announced the EU will close its airspace to Russian airlines, fund arms supplies to Ukraine and ban pro-Kremlin media.
In an escalation of sanctions, the European Commission chief said she was “shutting down the EU airspace for Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft”.
“They won’t be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU. Including the private jets of oligarchs,” she told a news conference on Sunday.
In a major move, Ms von der Leyen said the bloc would “ban the Kremlin’s media machine”, including the state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik.
“We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe,” she said.
More follows
