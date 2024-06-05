Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Blocked Labour candidate Faiza Shaheen will stand against Starmer’s party as an independent at election

Faiza Shaheen will take on Tory grandee Iain Duncan Smith as an independent candidate

Kate Devlin
Wednesday 05 June 2024 16:27
Comments
Close
Faiza Shaheen speaks out after Labour block candidacy in general election

Blocked Labour candidate Faiza Shaheen will stand against Labour as an independent, she has announced.

She said: “I am standing as an independent candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green at the General Election on 4 July.”

The announcement comes a day after she dramatically quit Labour and accused the party of operating a “hierarchy of racism”.

Ms Shaheen has previously said she is considering legal action against Labour.

Faiza Shaheen has confirmed she will stand as an independent candidate against Labour (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Faiza Shaheen has confirmed she will stand as an independent candidate against Labour (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

An economist, she had been set to contest the seat held by former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith for Labour, with many predicting she could win on 4 July.

But last week, Labour suspended her after she liked social media posts that criticised Israel and its actions in Gaza.

Ms Shaheen resigned after the decision to block her became official, when Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) declined to nominate her.

And she alleged she had been penalised for describing her own experiences of islamophobia as she hit out at what she said was a “hierarchy of racism” in the party.

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith
Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith (AFP/Getty)

At the weekend she said she was considering standing as an independent and wanted to do it “for the right reasons”.

On Thursday night Labour selected Shama Tatler, a member of the Jewish Labour Movement, as its candidate for the Chingford and Woodford Green seat.

Earlier former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said she was a “fantastic candidate, very knowledgeable person, a great economist. People like that you need in Parliament, you don’t need to destroy their image and destroy their personality to put somebody else in their place.”

In her statement she said many local people thought Labour had handed a “winnable” seat to the Tories with its decision to block her.

She insisted her campaign would be “positive” and “forward looking” and that she wanted to show there was a “progressive alternative to both parties”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in