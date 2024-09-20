Watch live: Nigel Farage addresses Reform UK conference in Birmingham

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch live as Nigel Farage addresses the Reform UK party conference in Birmingham on Friday, 20 September.

The party secured five seats at this year’s general election and is expected to say it plans to win the next time the country goes to the polls.

Deputy leader Richard Tice, chairman Zia Yousuf and MPs Lee Anderson, Rupert Lowe and James McMurdock are also set to speak.

The two-day conference is set to be the largest the party has ever held, Reform UK said.

The party now claims to have more than 70,000 members and has said this year's ticket sales are more than four times 2023's figures.

Ahead of his speech, party leader Mr Farage has said he is “relinquishing” control of the party as he gives up his majority shareholder position.

Reform UK Ltd is a registered company, unlike most other political parties, and was previously registered as the Brexit Party from 2018-2021.

Companies House lists Mr Farage and Mr Tice as persons with significant control, with Mr Farage currently owning more than 50 per cent of shares.