What to expect from Reform UK’s party conference

Reform UK kicked off its annual conference, set to be the largest the party has ever held, in Birmingham on Friday, 20 September.

The party now claims to have more than 70,000 members and has said this year's ticket sales are more than four times 2023's figures.

Reform UK shot to prominence after securing five MPs at the last general election, including leader Nigel Farage - who announced he is “relinquishing” control of the party and giving up his majority shareholder position just one day ago.

Here, The Independent political correspondent Millie Cooke details what to expect from this afternoon's conference.