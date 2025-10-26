Streeting condemns Farage’s ‘deafening silence’ over ‘racist’ remarks from Reform MP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has claimed Nigel Farage’s "deafening silence” over remarks made by his fellow Reform MP Sarah Pochin shows that he agreed with her.

The health secretary went on a furious attack in the wake of Ms Pochin telling Talk TV that it “drives me mad seeing adverts full of black and Asian people”.

Ms Pochin has since apologised but Mr Streeting claimed: “She's only sorry that she's been called and she said the quiet, bit out loud.” He added: “The only way we are going to defeat this racism is to call it out and confront it for what it is.” Ms Pochin had apologised for the remarks.

The Tories’ show home secretary Chris Philp refused to describe Ms Pochin as racist three times when pressed on the issue on the BBC. This follows controversial remarks made by his colleague Katie Lam suggesting legal migrants should be deported.

open image in gallery Sarah Pochin complained about adverts full of black and Asian people (PA) ( PA Wire )

Addressing the issue with Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC, Mr Streeting spoke of how on Friday a day before the interview he had been in one of his Ilford North constituency schools talking to teenage boys about their experience of racism in London “one of the most diverse cities on earth”.

“What they are describing, and what we have seen on our streets in weeks, recent weeks and months, is a return of 1970s 1980 style racism that I thought we had left in our history.”

Since the Labour conference in September, the party’s leadership has been openly attacking Mr Farage and Reform. The strategy is still not working in the polls with Reform holding a 10 point lead over Labour in the most recent Techne UK poll for The Independent.

But Mr Streeting warned: “ “I think what [Pochin] said was a disgrace. I think it was racist, and the deafening silence from her party leader [Farage] says it all. Reform is a party who think that our flag only belongs to some of us who look like me, not all of us who have built this country, built its success.”

With Remembrance day approaching, Mr Streeting evoked memories of the Second World War noting: “People who bled and died for our democracy and our freedom weren't just my grandfather and my great grandfather who looked like me and worship the same God as me. It was people from right across what was then the Empire, now the Commonwealth, people who are Muslim, people who are Sikh, people who are Hindu, people who look differently than you and I do.

“And we should remember that, defend it and fight for what this country stands for, decent, respectful and inclusive democracy, the most successful multi faith democracy in the world. We stand for that Reform don’t, and that's why.”

The Independent has asked Reform for comment.

open image in gallery Health Secretary Wes Streeting described the comments by Reform MP Sarah Pochin as ‘racist’ (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

However, millionaire Arron Banks, a close ally of Mr Farage who stood as a Reform mayoral candidate in Bristol, has claimed Ms Pochin should not have apologised.

Copying in Ms Pochin’s apology, Mr Banks posted on X: “I can’t see there is anything to apologise for.”

Speaking to Sir Trevor Phillips on Sky News, Zia Yusuf, a member of the Reform leadership, defended Ms Pochin.

He said: “She didn’t say those words and she has apologised, saying it was a poorly phrased thing to say, but you’ve got to put that into context. The caller, a gentleman, called Stuart called in and I think he was right to be upset about the massive under-representation of some groups in television advertising and significant overrepresentation of others, and we have to be able to talk about these things.”

Even in apologising Ms Pochin sought to justify her remarks.

She said: “My comments on a Talk TV phone-in earlier were phrased poorly and I unreservedly apologise for any offence caused, which was not my intention.

“The point I was making is that many British TV adverts have gone DEI mad and are now unrepresentative of British society as a whole. This is not an attack on any group but an observation about balance and fairness in how our country is portrayed on screen.”

Speaking earlier to Sir Trevor Phillips on Sky News, Mr Streeting also aimed his fury at resident doctors and the British Medical Association (BMA) who are about to go back on strike over demands for a 29 per cent pay rise.

He accused the BMA of having “some brass neck” in criticising the pace of the government bringing down waiting lists in the NHS.

Mr Streeting warned that they are “hurting patients and NHS recovery” as well as costing the health service £250 million with their planned strike.

He said: “Never the BMA talking about waiting lists. They do everything. They're doing everything they can to hamper our progress with unnecessary and unreasonable strike action.”