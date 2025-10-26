This is the awkward moment Wes Streeting is shown Labour has only returned 42 migrants in its ‘one-in-one out’ migrant scheme with France, since August.

Appearing on the Trevor Phillips Sky breakfast show on Sunday (26 October), the presenter told the health secretary: “Since it started on 5 August, 11, 518 people have come across to the UK in small boats. You have returned 42, and we have given the French proportionately in that period £34 million pounds.”

He added: “We are giving the French £800,000 for each person that has returned.”

In response, Mr Streeting said: “Be fair, Trevor. It’s early days on the scheme and that’s not the grand sum of all of the deportations and we’re not just returning people to France.”