Reform MP Sarah Pochin claimed it “drives me mad seeing adverts full of black and Asian people” during a live television phone in.

The Runcorn and Helsby MP appeared on TalkTV on Saturday (25 October), when she responded to a question from a caller named Stuart, who asked her if her party will do anything about the “representation of demographics in TV adverts”.

Responding to Stuart, she said: “It is something that has happened because, I believe, of the woke Liberal that goes on inside.”

The MP has since apologised for any offence caused, saying her comments were “phrased poorly”.