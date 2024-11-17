Food shortage plan being drawn up to thwart a farmers’ strike, minister admits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A senior minister has revealed that plans are being drawn up to deal with food shortages if farmers go ahead with their threat to strike over the controversial family farm tax.

Transport secretary Louise Haigh revealed the plans in an interview with Sir Trevor Phillips on his Sunday morning show on Sky News as concerns mount over the furious backlash over a decision to include farms in inheritance tax.

Farmers are set to descend on London in their thousands on Tuesday to protest against plans to impose a 20 per cent inheritance tax on farms worth £1 million or more. They have warned that it will destroy family farms across the country or see them broken up.

But more worrying for the government is plans by farmers to go on strike and stop food production to give ministers a taste of what it would be like if the UK food producing sector was no longer operating.

Transport secretary Louise Haigh has said she is not concerned about the prospect of empty shelves ( PA Wire )

The threat has raised concerns about empty supermarket shelves this winter and potential panic buying which was last seen at the start of the covid pandemic when people began to stockpile food at home.

Sir Trevor asked Ms Haigh: “Can you assure us the government has contingency plans in place to make sure that we don’t have food shortages if the farmers carry out their threats to ratchet up action?”

She replied: “Of course Defra will be setting out plans for the winter and as business as usual will be setting out contingency plans ensuring that food security is treated as the priority it deserves.”

The admission was described as “unbelievable” by one of the farmers’ leaders Gareth Wyn Jones, who was involved in a protest in Lladudno on Saturday where the prime minister Sir Keir Starmer was speaking to the Welsh Labour conference.

Mr Wyn Jones, a North Wales farmer and a popular Youtuber, accused Sir Keir Starmer of “fleeing out of the back door like a flipping rat” after the prime minister avoided speaking to farmers or even addressing their concerns in his speech.

Instead, Sir Keir used the speech to defend Rachel Reeves Budget and insist he would not be backing down on any of the measures despite mounting criticism over the family farm tax and hike in employer contributions to national insurance.

Defending him, Ms Haigh said: “What Keir Starmer laid out to our colleagues at the Welsh conference yesterday was a defence of the Budget.”

She added: “None of us came into power to levy taxes on farmers.”

Noting that she has friends and family in the farming sector, she said: “We do understand concerns and we appreciate how hard farmers work.”

But she insisted that the family farm tax was “fair and proportionate.”

Meanwhile, on the same show, Tom Bradshaw, the president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), claimed he does not "for one moment" condone stopping supply of food to supermarkets.

Mr Bradshaw said: "I don't for one moment condone that anyone will stop supplying the supermarkets.

"We saw during the Covid crisis that those unable to get their food were often either the very most vulnerable or those that have been working long hours in hospitals and nurses.

"That is something we do not want to see again, but this is in the government's control they can sit down, they can talk to us and work a way through this."

He continued: "That is not an NFU tactic, we do not support emptying supermarket shelves, but I do completely understand the strength of feeling that there is amongst farmers, they feel helpless today, and they're trying to think of what can they do to try and demonstrate what this means to them. So look, I understand their strength of feeling, but we are not supporting that action."

Asked why farmers’ assets should be protected when passing on assets worth a million pounds or more “lies beyond the wildest dreams of most people”, Mr Bradshaw said: “I recognise you may have people watching today that struggle to be able to afford the weekly shop or the daily shop, and that is a really, really challenging situation.

“The Budget is already inflationary for food production.

“When you look at the National Insurance increases, the national living wage increases, it is going to drive up food inflation significantly.

“This is another element the agricultural property relief, and business property relief changes will mean that farms are not investing for food production for the future.

“It will increase the volatility of food production, and it won’t deliver the food security that this country needs.

“So I have huge sympathy for the very, very challenging situations that are facing many people.”