Farmers staged a protest against Labour’s inheritance tax increase with a huge tractor convoy.

Farmers unhappy with the changes unveiled in Rachel Reeves’ first budget gathered with tractors outside the Welsh Labour conference venue in Llandundo, where the prime minister was giving a speech on Saturday (16 November).

Chants of “Starmer farmer harmer” could be heard.

Protest organisers Digon yw Digon – which translates as Enough in Enough – said: “Our Government isn’t working or listening to us.”

Sir Keir told the Welsh Labour conference he would defend Labour’s Budget “all day long” as farmers protested outside.