A furious farmer hit out at “disrespectful” Keir Starmer claiming the prime minister shunned tax protesters and “fled like a rat back to his London hideout”.

Gareth Wyn Jones was one of hundreds of farmers protesting against Labour’s inheritance tax increase in Wales today (16 November).

Mr Wyn Jones labeled the prime minister as “disrespectful” for not acknowledging the farmers during his visit to Llandudno.

Mr Wyn Jones told Sky News: “He didn’t even have the guts to come and just address them. He shot out of the backdoor with his security and gone back to his London hideout.”