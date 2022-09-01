Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A multi-million pound arts festival nicknamed the “Festival of Brexit” has fallen drastically short of its predicted visitor numbers after attracting just 238,000 people.

Organisers of the £120m Unboxed celebration, which is government-sponsored and features a programme of post-Brexit arts events, had set a “stretch target” of 66 million attendees.

However government figures for four events have revealed a total of 238,000 have taken part – just 0.36 per cent of the ambitious target, according to The House magazine.

The event has widely been referred to as the “Festival of Brexit”, a name first used by Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Unboxed organisers have now criticised the politicisation of the events, with director Martin Green saying it was “unfortunate” the “Festival of Brexit” tag had stuck.

Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain group, said the festival was “the perfect metaphor for how Brexit itself has turned out – hugely expensive and deeply unpopular with no-one really getting what they wanted”.

What is it?

Unboxed: Creativity in the UK features 10 projects taking place over a seven-month period across all four nations of the UK, produced by creative people “across science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics”.

The event was originally announced during Theresa May’s time as prime minister and backed by Boris Johnson’s Conservative government.

At the time of the announcement in 2018, Ms May said the event would come at a moment of “national renewal” as the nation sought to establish itself outside the European Union.

However event organisers have sought to distance it from its “Festival of Brexit” label since its launch earlier this year.

The festival, originally titled Festival UK 2022, but rebranded to Unboxed: Creativity in the UK, is now described by organisers as “once-in-a-lifetime celebration of creativity”.

Previous reports say the nationwide celebration was inspired by the 1851 Great Exhibition during Queen Victoria’s reign and the post-war Festival of Britain more than 70 years ago.

Paisley Abbey illumintated during an installation as part of Unboxed (Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)

When is it taking place?

The festival began in March 2022 and the final event will end in October.

Events are taking place up and down the country, including in Birmingham, Slough, London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Merthyr Tydfil.

What events are involved?

The festival includes “See Monster” – a decommissioned North Sea offshore plant regenerated into an art installation in Weston-super-Mare.

It has so far also included “Our Place in Space” - a 10km sculpture trail in Northern Ireland and Cambridge themed around the Earth’s place in space - and “Tour de Moon”, described as a cosmic journey into the possibilities of tomorrow through live shows, nightlife and digital experiences.

How much has it cost?

The government has channelled £120m of taxpayers’ money into the arts project.

During the first wave of coronavirus in 2020, the body representing Britain’s festival sector criticised the spending, arguing the money should be diverted to save long-standing and much-loved arts venues instead.

Fiona Goh, director of the British Arts Festivals Association (BAFA), said the money would be better spent sustaining the existing network of cultural experiences across the country, rather than on an untested event.

Unboxed organisers have criticised the politicisation of the events (Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)

Who named it Festival of Brexit?

The event is now officially known as “Unboxed: Creativity in the UK” but government figures including Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg have characterised it a “festival of Brexit”.

The event’s organisers have explicitly rejected the “festival of Brexit” label and say it is in fact “a UK-wide groundbreaking celebration of creativity taking place in 2022”.

Though organisers have downplayed the festival’s association with Brexit in the time since its initial announcement, it is still being widely referred to as the “Festival of Brexit” among members of the public.

What do we know about the rebranding to Unboxed?

The event was officially named Unboxed: Creativity in the UK in October 2021, in an apparent move to distance the celebrations from the UK’s departure from the EU.

MPs previously claimed they were told the event’s final name could not be chosen before then, less than a year before it was due to take place, because ministers “did not know what it was”.