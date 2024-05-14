Chinese ambassador summoned to Foreign Office after three charged with spying

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Foreign Office has summoned the Chinese ambassador after three people were charged under the National Security Act for spying for Hong Kong.

Zheng Zeguang met with senior officials at 10.30am on Tuesday morning over the growing row after instruction from the foreign secretary, Lord David Cameron.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “The FCDO was unequivocal in setting out that the recent pattern of behaviour directed by China against the UK including cyber attacks, reports of espionage links and the issuing of bounties is not acceptable.

“The summons followed Monday’s announcement that three people have been charged with offences under the National Security Act as part of an investigation led by officers from the Met Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“The foreign intelligence service to which the charges relate is that of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.”

Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, Matthew Trickett, 37, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63, appeared in court on Monday charged with foreign interference and assisting a foreign intelligence service.

The trio did not enter pleas and were bailed until May 24, when they are due to appear at the Old Bailey.

