Rishi Sunak has delivered a pre-election speech in a move to pitch to voters after this month’s local election blow.

In a speech on Monday, the prime minister told voters the world is ‘closer to nuclear war since the Cuban missile crisis’.

While continuing to refuse to commit to a general election date beyond ‘the second half of this year’ Mr Sunak pledged that “more will change in the next five years than in the last thirty” if the Conservatives get re-elected.

Mr Sunak, who has branded Sir Keir Starmer “unprincipled” over former Torty MP Natalie Elphicke’s defection to Labour, said voters face a stark choice between the future and the past. He also claimed the country would be “less safe” under a Labour government.

Touting his leadership in areas such as security, he sought to draw a dividing line with Labour over defence spending following his commitment to hike it to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2030.

But hours after the speech he was faced with another grim election prediction with a poll giving the Conservative Party just 27% of the vote and once again trailing behind Labour.