Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Government refuses to extend free school meals eligibility despite cost of living crisis

No plans to assess impact of cost of living crisis on families without access, says minister

Adam Forrest
Saturday 29 October 2022 11:56
Comments
Feed the Future campaign: School food banks

The government is refusing campaigners’ calls to extend the eligibility of free school meals despite the devasting impact of the cost of living crisis.

The Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, senior Labour and Tory MPs have backed the call to widen support to the 800,000 children not able to get free school meals because their family’s income, excluding benefits, is more than £7,400 a year after tax.

But a Conservative education minister said the government “does not have plans to assess the potential impact of changes in the cost of living” on pupils in England who cannot access free school meals.

Answering a parliamentary question tabled by the Liberal Democrats, the outgoing schools minister Kelly Tolhurst said the government “believes that the current level is correct”.

The Conservative MP said it enables some children “to benefit from free schools meals, while remaining affordable and deliverable for schools”.

Recommended

Daisy Cooper, deputy leader of the Lib Dems, said the refusal to extend free school meals was “shameful”, adding: “Parents are being priced out of nutritious meals and Conservatives have failed to offer even a scintilla of support.

She said: “The new education secretary, Gillian Keegan, must immediately review eligibility for free school meals to ensure the most vulnerable children aren’t going hungry.”

The Independent has partenered with the Food Foundation for the Feed the Future campaign to call for extention of free school meals to all children in poverty in England. More than 200,000 people have now signed our petition.

A study by PwC showed that the cost of extending free school meals is outweighed by the health and attainment gains. The accounting firm reported a net benefit to the economy of £2.4bn over 20 years.

A growing number of families are struggling to get enough, as the latest food inflation figures showed some of basic essentials soared by up to 65 per cent in the last year.

A joint investigation by The Independent and Evening Standard earlier this month found that some desperate pupils are stealing food from local supermarkets and the school canteen to stave off hunger.

Recommended

Jo Ralling of the Food Foundation said hundreds of thousands of children were turning up to school hungry – affecting their concentration and behaviour. “As the cost-of-living crisis takes hold, this situation will only get worse over the winter,” she said.

The campaigner added: “The Feed the Future campaign is calling on people to write to their MPs to encourage the new government to act quickly to protect our most vulnerable children.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in